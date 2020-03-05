The Evolution Of Language Services Technology

Getty

The issue of communicating across languages is age-old, and cultural intelligence (CQ) has become a strong competitive advantage in today’s global market. Meaningful communication between people is instrumental in our experiences and fostering strong relationships with one another. As markets begin to transcend borders and cultures begin to interact more, the demand for language services and the technology to facilitate continues to grow.

Nowadays, most websites and social media platforms have integrated translation software so that most, if not all, content is available to a larger market. At the click of a button, a social media post in one language is exposed to and understood by millions. This illustrates the impact language services technology has on the growth and reach of companies, how this technology continues to evolve according to the demands of the market, and the ways in which people interact and communicate with each another cross-culturally.

Early Stages Of Language Services Technology

The need for effective language solutions is not a new concept. Evidence of translation efforts dating back approximately 3,000 years underscores that we have always understood the importance of mutual understanding between people and cultures. Early tradespeople who encountered difficulties with cross-cultural dialogue upon their arrival overseas were quickly faced with issues establishing trade agreements due to language barriers. Before the dawn of technology, countering this problem required an intricate system of mutual understanding and linguistic mobility, laying the foundations of what would quickly become a globally recognized industry of language solutions.

Rudimentary language services proved to be invaluable for the betterment of society, as they contributed to the rapid spread of literature, religion, philosophy and even technology across many civilizations. Following the advancement of publishing houses and the advent of the printing press, productivity in translation technology began to improve.

Modern Language Services Technology

While there is no greater alternative to natural human translation, companies seeking to globalize are exploiting the power of technology to make their services more accessible to a larger client base. Automated translation services have revolutionized the industry in terms of reaching a wider range of linguistic groups, faster.

Translation software, such as computer-assisted translation (CAT) systems, when integrated with machine translation and artificial intelligence, has facilitated great efficiency in producing translations at a reduced cost. The addition of content management systems and translation management systems have further bolstered the efficiency of language services and consolidated previously translated materials. To meet the standard of translation in business, modern language services have fused human intelligence with automated translation software, which has resulted in more accurate translations with quick turnaround times.

Language Services Technology Today

The current globalized economy has sparked an exponential increase in demand for efficient language services. Any business looking to achieve success in the current market must be able to speak their customers’ language, not only through translation, but in terms of cultural understanding on a fundamental level.

Thanks to continued strides in language services technology, systems now exist to deliver aggregated translation management and centralized multivendor translation memories.

What’s In Store For Language Services Technology?

There has been a steady increase in those working in the translation and interpretation industry. Both established and emerging businesses are investing in translation services now more than ever. With this growth comes an abundance of content to be processed; therefore, it is essential that language service providers are ahead of the curve when it comes to the technology used.

While technology is constantly evolving and getting close to the standard of human translation, the two must continue to coexist. For most content types, language services cannot exist in a vacuum, separate from the cultural components. Championing the importance of cultural review and cultural adaptation is key to delivering the high standard of communication needed to benefit thousands of people across the globe.

Source