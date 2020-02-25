The Favorite Womenswear Shirt Selects To Shop Right Now

They’ve been loved since the seventeenth century, yes the humble shirt first started off an underwear for men. Along the way, the shirt has taken on plenty of updates and adaptations to the classic style becoming a wardrobe staple in its own right.

Whether you’re into the classic slim fit, statement or an oversized version, in cotton, silk or leather here’s some shirting inspiration to suit your vibe.

Rhett Button Down Shirt by Rails: There’s no doubting, this a classic beauty. With its long sleeves, button-down front and double chest pockets it’s timeless. Plus, it’s made from 100% silk for that polished vibe.

Holly Blouse by L’Agence: A new collection piece and part of their Spring/Summer ‘20 collection, it’s all about the prints. This style has neutral base colors of ivory, grey and taupe with the print all over. It’s slim cut and features a classic shirt collar, single button cuffs and a back inverted box pleat yoke.

Alice Silk-Georgette Shirt by La Fetiche: Part army major, this shirt is major. Crafted from silk georgette it has cargo-esq brown buttons contrasting against the fluro pink.

The Botanist Shirt by TOOGOOD: Utilitarian tailoring at its finest, this unisex shirt is slim fit in style. Made out of a poplin fabric (it has a ribbed texture and tightly closed weave) wear with the TOOGOOD cropped trouser.

Pussy-Bow Balloon-Sleeved Technical-Poplin Blouse by Elzinga: A new designer to Matches, this dramatic number has summer all over it. It’s made from a super lightweight technical poplin and features a retro pussybow as well as drop shoulders with exaggerated picked sleeves. A statement piece that you need.

Crystal and Faux-Pearl Embellished Crepe Shirt by NO. 21: Now we want to add this to our shopping basket right now. Continuing their Spring/Summer ’20 blue theme this shirt is made from crepe and pleats and sweet buttons, and of course crystals and faux pearls. Very Kate Middleton, don’t you think?

Diana Shirt by Marie Marot: Shirt queen MM is known for her sexy shirts, the ‘Diana’ style being one of them. The fit is regular and features super sweet mini ruffles at the neck and shoulders for a nod to the vintage. This style is available in 3 colors and is made from 100% cotton, in France (the homeland of Marie Marot).

Slim Signature Silk Shirt by Equipment: A leopard print lovely, Equipment is known for its expert shirt making (so check out the whole range as well as this one). This bestseller has a menswear inspired signature slim fit and is cut from 100% silk. Team it with your favorite leather skirt or trousers.

Xiao Leather Shirt by Isabel Marant: This pale yellow piece deserves it’s own wardrobe. It has all the classic attributes including the classic shirt collar and the fitted waist but it’s made in France from 100% leather for a contemporary update. Expect snap button closures along the front and on the cuffs. Wear with the matching leather trousers, it would be a shame not to.

Printed Shirt by Selected Femme: Chic Beetlejuice alert! Black and white stripes never go out of fashion. Made of recycled polyester, couple this shirt with your favorite skinny black jeans and a biker.

Krimcity Shirt by American Vintage: For an oversized shirt head to American Vintage. This pastel pink version has long sleeves which have been designed to be casually rolled up. It’s long in length too, so it’s also been designed to channel that tucked/untucked look.

Lily Shirt by Splendid: Say hello to summer with this short sleeve shirt from Splendid. The button down shirt with short dolman sleeves also has a rounded hem which means it looks just as good worn tucked in or out. Or tie the ends and add denim!

Lily Shortsleeve Shirt by Splendid