The Fed Has Rendered Itself Impotent

Whether of not Judy Shelton belongs on the Federal Reserve Board (Fed), she promises to shake things up, and the Fed desperately needs shaking up. Two decisions taken 12 years ago have eroded the great influence this country’s central bank once had on the economy and left all but impotent. Today’s Fed needs to reverse these missteps, for its own sake and for the economy’s

The Fed’s first step toward impotence came with its 2008 decision to pay interest on the reserves commercial banks hold with it. By doing so, the Fed has bottled up liquidity and prevented any monetary easing efforts to stimulate hiring or business expansion as they might have previously. The Fed’s second fateful decision was to make up for this failure with what it calls “quantitative easing” – buying securities directly on financial markets. Rather than promote the growth that its first decision had blocked, all quantitative easing has done is inflate the prices of financial assets. The general economy – what the media refers to as “Main Street” — has continued to lose out. This country’s central bank clearly needs some new thinking.

Fed’s data make clear the extent of this mistake. Since the Fed began to pay interest on the reserves that banks hold with it, much of the liquidity the Fed has injected over the years has remained largely idle in those deposits. Prior to this decision, banks, receiving no earnings on these monies, eagerly lent out as much of the reserves provided by the Fed as they could. That lending supported new hiring and business expansion. It also fostered higher levels of capital spending in all aspects of the economy that brought the latest technologies into production and distribution processes and increased productivity accordingly. Of course, regulators insisted that the banks keep some reserves back at the Fed as a cushion should these financial institutions come under pressure. But beyond those requirements, the banks used as much as they could for lending. For decades before 2008 banks held at most a negligible amount of reserves at the Fed beyond the amounts required by the regulators. All but this mandated set aside flowed into the economy.

Since the Fed began to pay interest on reserves, however, the picture has changed dramatically. Banks have actually left the bulk of Fed provided reserves idle in accounts at the Fed. Last year, some 91% of in the reserves held back at the Fed exceeded the amounts required by the regulators. It has been a good deal for the banks. The Fed created reserves and poured them into the banking system so that the banks could leave them at the Fed risk free and collect interest on them. In the words of the old song, it is “nice work, if you can get it.” Regulators actually encouraged such behavior by continually expressing fears about another financial crisis and threatening banks that took risk by actually lending to businesses and individuals. Little of the liquidity the Fed pumped into the system actually made it to the firms and job seekers on “Main Street.”

This rather closed system is also evident in a comparison between the growth of reserves and the money actually circulating in the economy. In the years since the Fed took its 2008 decision, reserves have expanded at and astronomical 12.5% a year. Had they been lent out, they would have become commercial bank deposits and increased the money supply by a like amount. Since they were not lent out, the money in circulation, according to the Fed’s own M2 measure of money, which is mostly deposits, grew at a much slower pace of only 5.7% a year.

Even as the Fed created this problem, it fret over the economy’s lack of response to its supposedly stimulative policies. Instead of returning to the prior and more effective approach, the Fed leadership decided to commit a second error. It decided to bypass the banks and inject liquidity directly into financial markets by buying government and corporate bonds, as well as pools or mortgages, a practice known as “quantitative easing.” But these measures also failed to reach Main Street. Instead the liquidity added to financial markets stayed there and bid up the prices of financial assets quite aside from what was happening in the general economy. It would overstate to say that the asset gains came at the expense of businesses actually hiring and building. The reality is rather that the Fed has (not doubt inadvertently) helped financial people and all but ignored those in the real economy.

To be sure, there is a possible that my claims of Fed impotence are misplaced. If the Fed wanted to help the banks and other financial players and leave the rest of the economy largely untouched, then it has shown great power indeed since 2008. If, however, we take Fed leadership at its word that it wants to promote economic growth and a general prosperity, then the only conclusion we can reach is that it has rendered itself impotent. For the economy’s sake, this country’s central bank must find ways recapture its once-important policy role in the general economy. Reversing past mistakes might be a good start.

