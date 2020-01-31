The Firefighter With A Burning Passion For Entrepreneurship And A Knack for Retail

Tom Stewart had worked as a firefighter and paramedic since the mid-1980s, but it was his retail career that ultimately led to fulfilling his dream of owning a business. Stewart’s motto was, “If you can’t achieve your dreams, keep working until you can,” and that’s what he did.

Stewart was working at a large home improvement chain in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he excelled in his retail position and was promoted to full-time status. Shortly after, he realized he needed to be closer to his aging parents in West Virginia and the company paid for his family to relocate.

It was in West Virginia where Stewart struck gold – or in his case, the capital he needed to acquire a business. A major issue with the gas lines near his home meant the gas company owed his family a hefty sum. After discussions with his wife, he set the money aside and began pursuing his dream.

Using online resources to find the perfect business

Stewart began by searching online business-for-sale marketplaces. He had no predetermined concepts about the type of business he wanted to buy. To him, availability and trust in the seller were the two most important factors.

But unfortunately, Stewart discovered several situations where the seller seemed less than trustworthy. One owner even cancelled the sale a day after Stewart faxed him his information and signed an NDA.

Not easily discouraged, Stewart kept looking and eventually found a party store in Tulsa called T-Town Party Supply. The pictures seemed encouraging and the listing noted that the store’s employees were willing to stay on with the new owner.

Stewart sent an email to the owner and received a call back within a few hours. The conversation that followed was productive — Stewart decided to embark on the 16-hour drive to see the store in person. After waiting 30 years to achieve his dream, Stewart was more than excited.

“I had a big fish on the end of the line,” he said. “I was ready to reel it in.”

Stewart met with the owner the morning after arriving in Tulsa, toured the store and walked away impressed. The owner provided plenty of information upfront, including full financials — information that other business sellers would not provide.

On the drive home, Stewart had a lot to think about: Was the business worth moving his family halfway across the country? Was it a business he could assume and turn around with his prior retail experience? Was his knowledge of retail strong enough to handle a business in this industry? While Stewart was confident, there was some trepidation about the potential for failure. But in the end, he decided that T-Town Party Supply was the right fit. The deal fit his budget and he was ready to take the plunge.

After spending the holidays with his family, Stewart drove back to Tulsa on Dec. 27th. The acquisition process was seamless. The purchase was a basic transfer of ownership with a contract document that he signed before they exchanged the money, a certified check that included the amount of the business and first month lease reimbursement. Then, on Jan. 2, 2019, Stewart took full possession of the business.

Running a business comes with behind-the-scenes roadblocks

Once Stewart was at the helm, the business continued to run smoothly. However, behind-the-scenes tasks started to get complicated. Without a formal guide, Stewart experienced a steep learning curve in terms of licensing, sales tax permits, unemployment taxes and other technical business financial processes.

“Working through that knowledge has been the most challenging aspect of business ownership,” says Stewart.

To stay on track and assist future first-time owners, Stewart has taken diligent notes and outlined plans to grow the business through future acquisitions in other areas in Tulsa. With these notes he plans on creating a journal of advice for other first-time entrepreneurs.

“As I grow and build my portfolio, I hope to offer business consultation and help people through the process,” said Stewart. “Getting the right people to help you is very beneficial.”

If owning a business is in your future — whether it’s in six months or 30 years — there is a lot to consider before the purchase. Everyone’s journey is different, but the following can help guide prospective entrepreneurs and prevent them from making critical mistakes:

Find professional resources. Running a business is one thing, turning a business around is something totally different — especially without past experience. Seek out a reliable network of professionals for guidance to maximize success, especially when you are just starting out. A certified public accountant (CPA) can be critical. While most people understand sales taxes, they don’t realize that in a business there are county, city, payroll, business property and business income taxes to consider — and all come with different due dates.

Trust your instincts. If something during the purchase doesn’t feel quite right, it’s fine to stop the process or even back out. If any party in a business transaction seems less than reliable or wants to do things against normal procedures, it may not be worth the risk to pursue the opportunity further.

Don’t rush into it . Entrepreneurship isn’t a race. The journey to business ownership is unique to each new owner, and can take a week or even 30 years. Take time to do it the right way: Accumulate capital and experience before taking the plunge.

Still waiting to realize your dream of business ownership? It’s never too late to take action. Assess what you need to move forward, whether it’s business expertise or capital. Then, consult with veteran business owners and professionals to determine next steps. Before you know it, you’ll be an entrepreneur yourself.

