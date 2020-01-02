The Five Best Remaining MLB Free Agents

Chicago Cubs’ Nicholas Castellanos celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a passed … [+] ball by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

It’s been a throwback kind of offseason.

Unlike the last two winters when many premier free agents sat on the market forever, many of the top available players have signed. Among those off the board are Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

However, there are still unsigned players capable of making a major impact in 2020 and beyond. Here is a look at the top five remaining free agents:

Atlanta Braves’ Josh Donaldson runs after hitting a single during the ninth inning in Game 3 of a … [+] baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JOSH DONALDSON

Even at 34, the slugging third baseman is the one free agent left who could command a nine-figure contract.

Donaldson bet on himself last winter, signing a one-year, $23-million contract with the Atlanta Braves as he believed he could parlay a bounce-back season into a lucrative deal this winter. Donaldson delivered by hitting .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs in 155 games.

The fact that Donaldson was limited to 52 games in 2018 because of injuries might be reason to pause for some teams. However, Donaldson reportedly has a list of suitors that includes two teams willing to go to four years in the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals.

Chicago Cubs’ Nicholas Castellanos (6) bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the … [+] St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

NICHOLAS CASTELLANOS

The outfielder greatly boosted his stock with an outstanding final two months of the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs after they acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in a trade.

In 51 games, he batted .321/.356/.646 with 16 home runs. That came after he posted a .273/.328/.462 line with the Tigers in 100 games.

At 27, Castellanos is younger that most free agents and seemingly has more upside. The Cubs would like to bring him back if they can clear payroll and he has also been connected to the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Marcell Ozuna can’t catch a ball hit by Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon … [+] during the third inning of Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. Adam Eaton scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MARCELL OZUNA

A handful of teams are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old outfielder. However, it seems Ozuna is the fallback option for whoever doesn’t sign Castellanos.

Ozuna had a decent platform season to enter free agency, hitting .241/.328/.472 with 29 home runs in 130 games but not the type of year that would command a nine-figure contract.

The Cardinals are still looking to replace Ozuna in left field. Thus, it might make sense for the duo to reunite on a one-year contact in 2020 and Ozuna to then try free agency again next winter.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris celebrates after the final out in the sixth inning of Game … [+] 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WILL HARRIS

Harris gave up the World Series-losing home run for the Houston Astros when the Nationals’ Howie Kendrick banged one off the foul pole in Game 7.

However, the right-hander had an otherwise outstanding year as he posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 68 games during the regular season. The 35-year-old wasn’t a one-season wonder, either, as he compiled a 2.36 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 309 games during his five seasons with the Astros.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson celebrates after Game 7 of the baseball World … [+] Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

DANIEL HUDSON

Speaking of the World Series, Hudson recorded the final out in Game 7 when he struck out Michael Brantley. That ended an improbable season that began with Hudson being released by the Los Angeles Angels during spring training.

The 32-year-old had a combined 2.47 ERA and 1.13 WHIP during the regular season in 69 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and Nationals. However, what may concern some suitors is that Hudson did not have an ERA better than 4.11 in a three-season span from 2016-18.

