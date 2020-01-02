The Free College Fight That Isn’t Happening

The 2020 presidential debates around free college have focused on the differences between Pete … [+] Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, but their differences are smaller compared to other more moderate plans. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary has been filled debates and town halls. Each one has included robust conversations about policy proposals addressing health care, climate change, and college costs. College affordability was an issue fiercely debated in the 2016 Democratic primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders so it’s no surprise the conversation has continued. Most candidates have released plans to address college affordability, but interestingly the focus has primarily rested on one end of the spectrum.

The free college debate—both on and off the stage—has largely centered on the differences between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. While that conversation might have been the heated one, those candidates are not that far apart when it comes to addressing tuition costs (plans to address student debt are more different). Warren and Sanders would eliminate public undergraduate college tuition for all students regardless of income, while Buttigieg would use a means test and eliminate tuition for 80 percent of students and reduce it for another 10 percent. Each plan would apply to students attending any public two- or four-year school.

All three of those plans to address college costs are much more generous than ones put forth by many other candidates. Two of the top tier candidates in the race—Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar—take a much more moderate approach to address college costs, though the attention has been laser-focused on the other three plans and their differences. Both would also significantly increase investment in higher education broadly—like doubling the Pell Grant—but stop short of a plan to eliminate tuition at all public colleges and universities. Instead of eliminating tuition for all or based on income, both would only make community college tuition-free—something the Obama Administration proposed in 2015.

Though those investments are significant compared to how the federal government invests in higher education today, they are far from the plans of Buttigieg, Warren, or Sanders. Warren and Buttigieg took each other to task during the last debate over their plans, but they ignored their rivals who contrast with them more. What Klobuchar and Biden have proposed is even less generous than Hillary Clinton’s in the 2016 primary—a plan later made more generous after being pushed by Senator Sanders.

Some might view the lack of attention on these plans as a shift in the party, where voters see free community college as the baseline proposal. In the Democratic Party, there are differences in opinion in how to address college costs and that is true what the 2020 contenders have put forth. But only focusing on the distance between the plans of Buttigieg and Warren or Sanders ignores the larger and important differences in the debate over college affordability.

Not only are the plans different, there are some possible concerns with only making community college tuition-free. The current American higher education system is incredibly stratified where low-income students are more likely to attend community colleges than their peers from higher-income backgrounds. Worse, community colleges are also historically under-resourced, though both Biden and Klobuchar both say they will also invest in those schools. Any plan that seeks to improve higher education must think about the capacity of these schools that serve students with the most need.

Many also worry about the signal of only eliminating two-year tuition to those low-income students. On average, a two-year degree provides a much lower earnings premium than a four-year degree. Research has shown a diversion effect where eliminating the tuition at community colleges directs students who would have otherwise attended a four-year college to community colleges. Some fear that signals a separate class of higher education for those with need and telling them that a two-year degree is better for them while those who can already afford a four-year degree will do so.

Biden specifically says students who want to earn a four-year degree could transfer and says they would save money doing so, but that’s not always as easy as it sounds. Evidence suggests that students intending to earn a four-year degree should start at one of those institutions. One study found that those diverted students are 18 percentage points less likely to complete a bachelor’s degree than if they started at a four-year school.

Of course, there are ideological differences in which plan is better or worse. Free community college might be preferable to some because it allows resources to be directed towards other favorable policies or they might believe a two-year degree is enough. Others might prefer addressing affordability for all students regardless of where they attend, but not eliminate tuition anywhere. And while they are not as far apart, the differences between the plans of Buttigieg, Warren, and Sanders are still important.

As voting starts in just 32 days, voters will continue to evaluate candidates and their plans. The Democratic presidential candidates all are seeking to address college costs but in different ways. Each of those plans have differences in the details and those details matter, especially depending on the perspective of voters. As the debate continues, those interested in addressing college affordability should evaluate all of the plans, not just what gets the most attention.

