The Ghost of Holiday Deep Discounting – Past, Present, and Future

BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 17: Shoppers passing the KADEWE department store at the Kurfuerstendamm … [+] in the final days before Christmas on December 17, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Retailers are hoping for a strong holiday shopping season. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Getty Images

One thing I love about old holiday movies are the lessons that carry meaning no matter how old the film. A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is an all-time favorite and even today can be interpreted through countless lenses, even in our modern, technology-enabled world of immediate gratification.

In the story, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who provide him with a view into past, present and future Christmases and help him to examine his life choices, largely based on closed-minded decision making. Dickens describes Scrooge as “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner!”

While nobody wants to be harsh during the holidays, I can’t help but draw many correlations between Scrooge’s stubborn and unmovable ways and how countless retailers are approaching discounting and promotions right now.

We all know that the holidays are the make-or-break moment for retailers every year. And maybe even more so this year, as the industry faces a holiday season that is an unbelievable six days shorter than last year, and the shortest season since 2013.

In a survey by Adobe Analytics conducted in October, the biggest challenge cited by companies heading into this holiday season was staying competitive on price, with 40 percent of respondents saying they are concerned about this.

However, much like the warning by the ghost of Jacob Marley, it doesn’t mean that they should continue to shout “Bah Humbug” and repeat the deep-discounting sins of the past.

A few years back, I wrote a series of articles on the “Markdown Death Spiral,” referencing in particular steepening holiday discounts which had exceeded those of previous years. As noted in the report, in the 2016 holiday season, “median discounts across top retailers during Thanksgiving weekend increased by 5 percentage points to 16 percentage points over 2015.” Pretty high, right?

Fast forward to December 2019 and the Ghost of Christmas Present is revealing retailers doing more of the same – and worse. Salesforce recently announced that “the average discount rate started at 23 percent on November 25 and grew steadily throughout the week, ending with a 30 percent average discount rate on Cyber Monday.” Wow.

To top it off, retailers have chosen to shrink margins even further by extending what was once only two highly-discounted days (Black Friday and Cyber Monday) to two full-blown weeks by the same names (Black Friday Week and Cyber Week), starting even before Thanksgiving. Walmart was even further ahead of other retailers, announcing the kickoff of its holiday sales on Friday, October 25, earlier than ever.

It begs the question for me and, as I’ve seen in a few articles, for Wall Street, about whether retailers will be able to maintain the delicate balance between topline sales and realized margins heading into Q4 earnings. And fundamentally, why so many retailers would choose to leave so much money on the table.

Increasing sales do not necessarily correlate to increasing margins. This quarter we have already begun to see the impact of deep discounts. Kroger and Designer Brands, missed their Q4 earnings despite sales growth, pointing to pricing which was out of alignment with consumer spending appetite. Add to this that, as reported by CNBC, this year, 77 percent of consumers plan to return some of their gifts and nearly 20 percent expect to return more than half, according to a survey by Oracle. This would weigh on the already weakened profit margins at the start of the New Year.

I’ll act as the Ghost of Christmas Future to offer some predictive guidance to today’s retailers. You cannot sustain a steady trajectory of downward-leaning margins for the sake of holiday sales bumps. It’s short sighted and continues to set a precedent with consumers that they should only buy discounted items.

Retailers and brands can correct this bad habit by connecting with their customers and asking them directly about pricing, product choices and more. They can use this information to ensure they have the right products, priced in line with expectations – often higher than initially assumed, available within the right shopping channels (in-store and/or online), to ensure the best margins during the holidays.

Those that do not will most likely be shown a vision of a gloomy graveyard and personalized headstone, rather than a happy future celebrated over a warm meal (with Tiny Tim at the table, of course).

Source