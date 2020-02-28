The Impact Of Podcasting On The Music Industry: A Double-Edge Sword?

Online Media Concept. Blue Podcast Button with Microphone extreme closeup. 3d Rendering

Earlier this month, The Podcast Academy announced that it is going to hold a yearly award show called “Golden Mics” beginning in 2021. The Podcast Academy is a membership-driven not-for-profit organization of independent podcasters and industry professionals. The announcement of this awards show highlights the growth in podcasting over the past decade.

With over 700,000 active podcasts on Spotify, approximately 110 million people in the U.S. are listening to podcasts weekly. In 2006, 22% of US adults said they were familiar with podcasting: today that figure has grown to 70%. Spotify is increasingly investing in podcasts. The company spent over $400 million on acquiring podcast content and distribution companies in 2019. According to Spotify, over 16% of its users now listen to podcasts, and the number of users paying for its premium tier increased to 124 million. Spotify announced the strategic acquisition of podcast production and distribution companies Gimlet Media and Anchor in 2019.

The impact of podcasting on the music industry is still unclear at this early stage in the game. Only time will tell, but let us take a look at the possible impacts.

Is it possible that podcasts will jeopardize global streaming growth in key music markets that are in the process of maturing like the United States, United Kingdom and Europe? In the first nine months of 2019, Universal Music Group’s growth in recorded music streaming revenues was over $100 million dollars less than the year-over-year growth in the equivalent period of 2018. In 2014, Spotify spent as much as 80% of its revenue on music rights holders. Since then, this amount has been declining. In contrast, streaming platforms do not have to pay royalties to podcasters. This was highlighted by Spotify’s former CFO, Barry McCarthy, who stated that “the bigger percentage of podcast content in our mix, the bigger the margin opportunity to be had.”

On the flip side, will podcasts become a significant enough promotion tool to propel independent artists past the barriers associated with playlists, radio and traditional media? Midway through 2019, Spotify began encouraging artists to utilize their newly acquired Anchor app to make and distribute podcasts. The company posted a question on its ‘Spotify For Artists’ page asking, “Do you need your own podcast?” The argument was that podcasts allow artists to share their stories directly with fans, build a brand, and ultimately retain more control over their success, as well as their narrative. For example, in June 2019, the Pixies, an alternative rock band, built up buzz for their album Beneath the Eyrie by dropping behind-the-scenes episodes on their limited-series podcast, It’s a Pixies Podcast in the weeks leading up to the album release . Spotify also released the original podcast 21 Days With Mxmtoon, which follows the three-week process of singer/songwriter Mxmtoon recording her first album The Masquerade.

Over the course of 2020, it will be interesting to see how artists further take advantage of podcasting as a promotional tool and how digital service providers like Spotify further take advantage of podcasting to leverage their business model.

