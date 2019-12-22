Home Technology The iPhone 11 Just Took One Huge Step Closer To Challenging Pro Cameras
Technology

The iPhone 11 Just Took One Huge Step Closer To Challenging Pro Cameras

written by Forbes December 22, 2019
” readability=”45.219236209335″>

Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro Max which features triple rear...

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max features triple rear cameras. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket … [+] via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In most day-to-day situations, the smartphone has all but obliterated the need to carry a ‘real’ camera. But flash photography still remains several steps behind what can be achieved with a dedicated external flash unit.

Now, according to a report in 9to5Mac it seems Apple is finally about to close that gap. 

Unnamed sources in the report reveal that Apple is creating a new standardized specification for iPhone flash accessories designed to hook up via the Lightning connector. External flash support is currently provided as a developer preview to those enrolled in the ‘Made For iPhone’ (MFi) program and currently applies only to the iPhone 11 series. 

An external flash isn’t just about adding more light to your photos in dark situations, it can also transform your photography by creating a world of different looks currently only available to enthusiast and professional camera systems. Mastering ‘off-camera’ flash is a sure-fire way to make your photography stand out from the crowd and it won’t require a large, bulky flashgun to make a big difference.

If implemented correctly, Apple could be on to a real winner here, because while there have already been many attempts at external flash devices for smartphones, both for iPhone and Android devices, all of them suffer from one major disadvantage: they all rely on dedicated third-party apps to function. 

Not being able to use your phone’s default built-in camera forces you to make a decision about which app to use before you shoot. You can’t just start shooting and decide you need to add in some flash without switching apps mid-flow. Furthermore, third-party apps often lack access to the phone’s best camera features and image processing while also suffering in terms of usability.

This is why a system-level standard for external flash will be such a game-changer and a big advantage for the iPhone until Google comes up with something similar for Android.

Source

