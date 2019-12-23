Home Business The Late Juice WRLD Songs Re-Enter This Week’s Billboard Hot 100
Business

written by Forbes December 23, 2019
Artists and their work gaining additional visibility after they pass away is nothing new. Plus, artists have released posthumous hits, like Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" with Kygo from August. Lil Peep—who passed in 2017, also at the age of 21—came out with a second posthumous album, Everybody's Everything, months after his mother hinted the album in July. With these trends, there is a possibility Juice's music will not only re-enter top chats but also appear on new, posthumous tracks.

Juice WRLD's music re-enter's Billboard's Top 100 this week (Dec. 21).

(Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Redferns

Six of the late Juice WRLD’s songs re-entered Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, including one track where he performs with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and another with Ellie Goulding.

Juice passed on December 8th, less than a week after his 21st birthday. After landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport, the rapper suffered seizures and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Among his songs that re-entered this week’s chart (dated Dec. 21) includes “Lucid Dreams” as No. 8, “Legends” as No. 29, “Robbery” as No. 49, and “Empty” as No. 87.

While not a re-entry, “Bandit” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, ranked No. 12, has this week’s biggest gain in streams. “Hate Me,” with Ellie Goulding, ranked No. 60 is also rising on the charts, according to Billboard.

In his music, Juice explored various themes like heartbreak, insecurities, drug abuse and love. The songs re-entering and rising in the charts this week explore similar themes. For example, in “Bandit,” Juice raps about stealing someone’s heart as well as using drugs.

Artists and their work gaining additional visibility after they pass away is nothing new. Plus, artists have released posthumous hits, like Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” with Kygo from August. Lil Peep—who passed in 2017, also at the age of 21—came out with a second posthumous album, Everybody’s Everything, months after his mother hinted the album in July. With these trends, there is a possibility Juice’s music will not only re-enter top chats but also appear on new, posthumous tracks.

