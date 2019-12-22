The Latest Lakers’ News On LeBron James’ Injury

LeBron James #23 is dealing with his first injury of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers take on … [+] the Denver Nuggets. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Lakers are first in the Western Conference with a three-game cushion. They sit on a 24-5 record and seem, from a record standpoint, to be enjoying a life of basketball luxury.

The standings are deceiving, because the Lakers have their issues and some very grave concerns as they take on the Denver Nuggets Sunday night.

It will be nice to come back home. However, the Lakers are opening their home stand on a two-game slide with losses to Pacers and Bucks this past week.

And it was in the loss to the Indiana Pacers that LeBon James, the engine that drives pretty much every facet of this team, tweaked himself Tuesday.

As Frank Vogel explained, via ESPN, James is dealing with a thoracic muscle strain, which he played with in the loss to the Bucks a couple nights later.

As Brian Windhorst writes, “this is a significant issue and not just a load management situation, sources told ESPN.”

Yes, it would be convenient timing to rest James just a few days before the Lakers have to take on their fellow Angeleno rivals, the L.A. Clippers, on Christmas night.

But there is nothing to suggest the Lakers or LeBron would go that route considering Sunday’s game would mark the first off night this season for the 34-year-old veteran.

Essentially, missing this game has much to do with a valid injury and not resting an aging star’s legs ahead of a marquee game.

The Athletic’s Pete Zayas links to a video by Dr. Rajpal Brar who explains further on the injury and makes some assumptions about the Lakers’ possible course of action.

As noted in the video, it’s suggested the Lakers would do well to sit James Sunday, giving him nearly a week off before Wednesday’s game against the Clippers.

This particular strain is located in the back the best course of action, according to Brar, is to “continue treatment and de-loading of the muscle.”

Zayas makes a good point on Saturday night.

The Lakers will assuredly be in a close battle for seeding when all is said and done. Make no mistake, no one is running away with this tightly packed Western Conference.

While some teams, like the Nuggets, have had their issues so far it will all be corrected over the course of the season.

With that said, James is paramount to the success of this team. As I previously explained, the Lakers are ridiculously top heavy, relying on Anthony Davis and James to get through the gauntlet of games so far.

With Kyle Kuzma presumably returning Sunday night from his own injury, the Lakers will get to test the theory that they have the depth to get through a patch of games missing their most pivotal player.

