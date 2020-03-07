The Magic Behind The Scenes Of Universal’s Harry Potter Show

Technical wizardry makes Hogwarts Castle appear to shimmer (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Anyone who has visited Universal’s theme parks in Orlando will at some stage have wondered whether sorcery was actually used to create what they have seen. From roller coaster seats that seem to float to a full-size replica of a London street, the parks often leave adults more slack-jawed than their kids. They save the best till last.

Theme parks are famous for their night time shows. Usually featuring fountains and fireworks synchronized to a stirring score, they are designed to be so spectacular that they keep guests in the parks until the end of the day and convince them to come back for a repeat showing.

Theme park operators have attempted to outdo each other by adding more fountains, lasers and even fireworks which explode into elaborate shapes. It has created a more extravagant experience but not a fundamentally different one. Until recently.

Over the past decade parks have pioneered the use of projections in their night time shows and it has been a game-changer. Some shows already featured projections onto fountains which fan out into a fine mist but this yields a faint image with a narrow viewing angle. It has been transformed by two breakthroughs.

The first was the development of high resolution projectors which can beam bright and crystal-clear images over long distances.

The second was projection mapping, a technique which ensures that images aren’t distorted when they are beamed onto uneven structures. This has been refined over time to yield images which appear to wrap around the surfaces they are projected onto so that they look like they are part of them. Universal uses it to cast a powerful spell.

The centerpiece of Universal’s Islands of Adventure park in Orlando is a recreation of Hogsmeade, the village from the Harry Potter movies that looks like a scene from a Christmas card. The sharply sloping roofs of its cottages are lined with artificial snow and the windows are filled with moving models of the colorful creatures from the films. Shops lie behind the façades and the items on sale inside are even in-keeping with the theme.

In Honeyduke’s sweet emporium you can buy delicacies such as Chocolate Frogs and Fizzing Whizzbees whilst the Owl post office comes complete with its own stamps. The biggest draw is Ollivanders where, with the help of some special effects, children are ‘selected’ by a magic wand (and usually end up buying a model of it). As we have reported, this attention to detail is part of a magic formula which has cemented Universal’s position as a theme park powerhouse.

Towering over Hogsmeade is an ultra-realistic replica of Harry’s alma mater, Hogwarts Castle, which is actually home to a high-tech hybrid of a roller coaster and a simulator. Universal’s designers use every trick in their spell books to make Hogwarts look like it is soaring above the land.

The dimensions become narrower nearer to its turrets so the windows at the top are only a fraction of the height of the ones lower down. It is an old theatre trick called forced perspective and it is designed to make the castle look taller than it really is. The only thing missing is the sight of students in the windows casting spells at each other but guests who stay until the end of the day get that as a reward.

On certain nights the soaring structure is the backdrop for The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, a son et lumière show which appears to give the building the hustle and bustle that it has in the movies.

Set to John Williams’ sweeping score, the show introduces guests to the four houses of Hogwarts – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Projections make it seem that their shields are embossed into the walls as bolts of magic encircle the castle. The windows glow and shafts of light seem to stream out of them thanks to eerily convincing projections. It’s hard to tell the difference between them and the actual spotlights which shine into the sky from behind the castle whilst lanterns and fairy lights in the surrounding trees sparkle in time to the music.

The crescendo comes when the projections appear to make the side of the tower transparent revealing the students marching up its famous staircase. Owls then seem to swarm around the turrets before the castle is enrobed in a golden glow as the show comes to a close.

A special version of it plays during the holiday season and is even more spellbinding. It uses the projections to make it seem like the castle is in the middle of a snow storm with the white stuff even building up on the window ledges. The images are so sharp that the heaps of snow look like they are moulded pieces of decor until they magically disappear when fairies fling garlands onto the castle.

At one point banners seem to unfurl from the rafters before Hogwarts turns to ice giving guests a look at the students inside dancing during the Yule Ball. At the finale the students cast a spell on the castle to cover it in colourful Christmas paper complete with glittering bows. It takes more than the wave of a magic wand to pull it off.

“Multiple projections from multiple areas bring the architecture of the castle to life and transform it into these scenes,” says Deborah Buynak, Vice President of entertainment at Universal Orlando. “Development of the Christmas show took about a year from deciding what we wanted to do to getting it out.

“There were about 75 people on the core team and that includes designers, writers, producers, directors and technicians. We started by mining the Harry Potter books and the movies so we worked very closely with [author J.K. Rowling’s agent] The Blair Partnership and Warner Bros. Once we had pulled out the stories that we wanted to bring to life for our guests, our writers began to write the show and that helped us pick the visuals and the music.”

Universal didn’t cut any corners as new arrangements of Williams’ spooky score were recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at the world-famous Abbey Road studios. “Sometimes the visuals drove the pieces of music we wanted to find and sometimes the music drove what we wanted the scenes to be,” says Buynak.

“We didn’t need to film any scenes for this as all the images are digital. We start with drawings and that moves to previs which is rough animation of the scenes. It’s all digital 3D now rather than using physical models.”

She adds that “the most difficult aspect of developing it is matching the visuals to the architecture of the castle because you have the turrets, the towers, the bridge and the different scales that go with them. It isn’t distorted from any angle. We have guests who watch close up, we have some who stand near the back going into Hogsmeade so we need to make sure that the visuals are perfect from every angle.

“It’s about the guests really believing that they are in the courtyard of Hogwarts watching what is happening in the castle. We get your eye and your brain to believe that you are seeing inside the castle and that’s what makes it magic. We get you to believe that the castle is opening up and you are seeing the students dancing within it.”

Although the show is designed digitally, Buynak says that the only way to be sure that the end result looks right is to see it in person. “There is an aspect of trial and error, trying it out on site and getting it right. There are a lot of long nights when we spent in that courtyard working on making sure that it was absolutely

perfect.” This is where experience is essential.

Buynak is one of the most respected figures in the themed entertainment industry and has earned that accolade over a career which spans nearly three decades.

“I’ve been here 27 years. When I graduated from the University of Florida, Universal Orlando had been open about a year and a half so I thought I would come in and get my foot in the door. Over 12 years I worked my way up through the attractions group and was assigned to opening teams including Islands of Adventure as I was involved with opening all of the attractions there in 1999.

“Then got a call out of nowhere asking if I wanted to help out in entertainment. I had worked with the people there a lot in building the Halloween Horror Nights programme, as well as the Macy’s and Mardi Gras parades, so I had a relationship with the entertainment team. I have been there now for about 15 years and have responsibility for all the live entertainment on the property – the three parks and Citywalk. Really I just make sure that our writers, producers and operating team all have whatever resources they need to bring the entertainment to life.”

As we have reported, Universal’s water theme park Volcano Bay is just as immersive as its two theme parks but it doesn’t have a night time show. The Universal Studios park does though and it has all the bells and whistles.

When the lights go down for Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration, guests are left looking at an empty lagoon in the middle of the park. Then all of a sudden rows of multi-colored fountains spring to life. Some fan out into mist screens which soar up to 107 meters high and show scenes from classic Universal movies.

The 20-minute experience is akin to watching one of the world’s widest cinema screens as the fountains span a 120 meter stretch of water. Universal makes full use of it as cars from Fast & Furious race across them and blue fountains launch into the air when a dinosaur crashes into the water in a scene from Jurassic World. That’s just the start.

The footage even appears to have depth as it is beamed onto multiple layers of fountains as well as on the buildings in the theme park behind the lagoon. Projection mapping makes it look like they have got the same stained glass windows of Hogwarts during the Potter scenes and turns them into a sci-fi fortress which appears to explode and crumble when footage from Transformers plays on the fountains.

“There are a lot of different elements. It’s not just projections. We said ‘let’s do projections plus fountains plus special effects.’ We just decided let’s just keep adding things in here so that was probably almost two years from thought to install,” says Buynak.

To ensure that every spectator sees the show from the optimum angle, Universal built a dedicated viewing area opposite the lagoon. It has enchanted Orlando’s leading theme park writers with Simon and Susan Veness saying that the show is “a true cinematic spectacle” whilst industry bible Attractions Magazine describes it as “epic cinema under the stars.”

Like the Hogwarts show, all of the components were designed on previs software which even used sophisticated particle physics engines to model the water features. This allowed the show to be previewed before installation and enabled the different divisions of Universal, as well as its partners, to see how it was progressing. Then came installation, programming and finessing. Universal has made the most of it.

As we have reported, during Universal’s Halloween extravaganza, a special version of the show featured footage from horror classics like Dracula and Frankenstein on the fountains. The buildings behind them were transformed into everything from a fairground to the New York City skyline during the Ghostbusters scene.

“The great thing that we discovered, and I don’t know that we knew this when we developed the lagoon show, is that we can turn it into different things. We did it for Halloween, and we changed it up a little bit for New Year’s Eve, so we are definitely now thinking that this is a nice palette to play with,” says Buynak. She adds that the next version of the lagoon show could be a festive one.

“There is no Christmas aspect to it yet. That’s certainly a goal. It sort of wraps your day of everything that you saw during the day walking around the parks. We bring it all together to have like an end of the day celebration.” That really is a happy ending.

