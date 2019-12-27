The Man Whom NASCAR, And Auto Racing, Couldn’t Live Without

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 31: Bill Simpson, founder of Simpson Safety Equipment, demonstrates the … [+] effectiveness of his fire suit after practice for the Indianapolis 500 USAC Indy Car race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 31, 1986. (Photo by Bob Harmeyer/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Just 10 days after the auto-racing safety pioneer E.J. “Bill” Simpson died at the age of 79, his name popped right back into the news Thursday. Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s most important hire in 2020, was involved in a wreck at a series of midget and sprint-car races in New Zealand.

Larson, who said he was shaken up but OK, tweeted: “Had a bit of a tumble last night. Feeling surprisingly not too bad. That’s a huge thanks to @AraiAmericas, @SimpsonRacing Hybrid Pro and seat belts, @BUTLERBuilt, @Justin_insley King Chassis. Oh and my parents for making me drink lots of milk growing up.”

Almost 19 years have passed since a Cup driver was killed on the track, and Simpson had a lot to do with that sparkling record. But, in fact, drivers worldwide have benefitted from Simpson, a former racer who figured racing did not have to be as dangerous as when he raced.

Simpson became interested in making racing safer as an 18-year-old, manufacturing parachutes to slow down dragsters after he’d broken both arms in a crash. He used a flame-retardant material called Nomex to create a fire suit for drivers.

Before then, hard as it is to believe, drivers did not think as much about the dangers of racing. They wore street clothes, and their helmets were frightfully flimsy.

Simpson was flamboyant and a playboy, and once he set himself on fire — or rather, his fire suit on fire as he wore it— at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to show that a newer model of his suit was even better. Simpson later brought window nets to NASCAR.

He was a fishing buddy of Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s, and as the old story goes, Simpson told Earnhardt, who liked to ride very low in his car seat, to make adjustments to his seat belts at least to make his ride safer. Earnhardt, true to character, scoffed.

“I warned him it was going to bite him some day, and he just laughed and said I was going to check out before he did,” Simpson told Indianapolis Monthly magazine in 2003.

Of course, that is not what happened. Earnhardt was killed on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, and a team of independent experts commissioned by NASCAR said he died of a basilar skull fracture. A torn seat belt made by Simpson’s company was said to be a factor.

Simpson held a news conference later in the day of the NASCAR news conference, stressing that his commissioned investigation team found no design flaws in the seat belt. The belt failed, he said, because it had not been installed properly.

Bill Simpson said he received death threats from NASCAR fans who were convinced that his seat belt killed Dale Earnhardt. He resigned from the company he founded. Then Simpson filed an $8.5 million defamation-of-character lawsuit against NASCAR.

Seat belt maker Bill Simpson gets into a car in Daytona Beach, Fla., Thursday, May 3, 2001, after he … [+] failed to meet with NASCAR representatives. Simpson came to Daytona Beach seeking an apology from NASCAR over remarks that the failure of one of his products was responsible for the death of driver Dale Earnhardt.(AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The suit was settled out of court, and nobody could have blamed Bill Simpson for walking away from NASCAR forever. But he formed another company in the racing-safety business that he sold in 2010. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2003.

Simpson drove in 52 Indy-car races between 1968 and 1977 and did not finish in the top five in any of them. At 34, he qualified 20th for the 1974 Indianapolis 500 and finished 13th — his only appearance in the world’s most famous auto race.

It is literally impossible to gauge how many lives, or serious injuries, that Simpson’s 200 products have saved in all different kinds of motorsports. He wrote two books about the topic. NASCAR has added head-and-neck-restraint devices and softer outside walls at tracks.

Even though race-car drivers don’t “cheat death” like they did in the old days, fans don’t seem to miss that aspect of the sport, and, of course, neither do the drivers.

Before he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame, Simpson talked about the effects of his dragster crash when he was 18, saying, “Until then, I was like most drivers. The only time I thought about safety was after I’d been hurt. This time, I was hurt bad enough to do a lot of thinking.”

That round of thinking helped a lot of people survive. Maybe others would have come up with the same kind of innovations for racing safety, but Bill Simpson actually did.

“We lost a true racing pioneer today,” Tony Stewart, the driver and owner, tweeted after Simpson died. “Bill Simpson was a racer and innovator who made drivers and crew members safer. The safety equipment that bears his name saved me plenty of times.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 04: Kyle Larson performs a burnout during the Monster Energy NASCAR … [+] Cup Series Burnouts on Broadway on December 04, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)