The Megxit Chronicles: Before Meghan Flies In, The Queen Reportedly Offers The Grandmotherly Olive Branch At A Long Windsor Lunch With Harry

At the Royal Air Force Flyover: Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke … [+] of Sussex watch a flyover to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For his remaining five events as a working royal, Harry’s staying at his own place, Frogmore House, well away from the bustle of Kensington and Buckingham palaces. The house was a gift from his grandmother and is on the grounds of the namesake Windsor estate, about two miles from Windsor Castle. On Sunday, Harry was reportedly invited by his grandmother, who is in residence at Windsor on most weekends, to lunch, and walked over to the castle.

It’s taken a day for the report of some – repeat, some – of the substance of this reported lunch to leak. But during last weekend’s interregnum – before Meghan Markle has arrived from Canada, before the blaze of publicity has been ignited by these last five official events, it’s very much in the Crown’s and in Harry’s interests for the news of such a lunch to have leaked as it has, namely, to say that the Queen took the opportunity to reassure Harry that he’s always welcome back in the official fold. Stripped bare of all courtiers and minus other members of the ruling triumvirate in Charles and William, the luncheon was thought to have been staged as a grandmotherly tête-à-tête, and the reports are that it lasted several hours. Four, in fact. That’s a long lunch. As he himself states, he has a good relationship with is grandmother. And apparently, they have a lot to say.

It seems simple and gracious and grandmotherly, the gesture of a lunch, and on the surface, it is that. But the pair have a lot of ground to cover, and the Queen will have had several working agendae for reassuring, and re-establishing the bond with, Harry.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry attend at the annual Chelsea Flower … [+] show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Simmonds – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images

With this report of such a long, fond lunch, the Queen advances the narrative of closure for the Royal Family, and it accomplishes something greater – it delivers to Britain the same message she’s reported to have delivered to Harry, that he can try whatever he’d like wherever in the world he’d like to try it, but that he will always have a home among them. Such a statement brings much-needed warmth and a Zen-like understanding to the last few weeks – it reduces the impact of Meghan Markle’s abrupt, chilly and wholly theatrical exit from what she perceived as the onerous obligations of her in-laws.

As time passes since the hasty January Instagram declaration of independence, it seems ever likelier that Harry had to move decisively upon his return from Canada to start fashioning his exit in town, where the several palaces he was addressing are. At the beginning of January, he was the picture of a man under pressure. It must have been tough for him actually to pull the detonator on the Instagram bomb declaring his withdrawal from royal life – as he later put it in a speech, the only life he had ever known — without discussing it with his grandmother or father, or for that matter, even with his brother, with whom he had been very close. To Harry’s credit, in that Instagram post, there were built in genuflections, so to speak, declaring his and Meghan Markle’s desire to ‘wholly support’ the Queen.

But at bottom, that January Instagram drop is the kind of move that only happens when a fellow is working to save his marriage. Put still another way, it’s the kind of move that often happens when a fellow has been issued some kind of ultimatum.

That noted, every marriage that’s freighted with in-laws — which is to say, most of them — is a saga of the couple seeking some sort of balance with each set. For her part, Meghan Markle gave Harry’s family approximately what the patrons of Ascot would say of an also-ran, “half a go” of little duration. She couldn’t really muster a run. It’s surprising that Meghan Markle doesn’t seem to have given the rigors of life within the Royal family more thought, given her relatively advanced age and the experience of her previous marriage, not to mention the the world-famous heft and reach of the British Royal Family. But it’s not at all clear that she devoted much thought to it before diving in. Her ungainly exit from it seems to broadcast that she didn’t.

She’s a good enough actress, but inevitably, over the course of a little bit more than a year out from the wedding, in the employ of the Queen, Meghan Markle’s public smile seemed more a dutiful rictus than it did genuine. She gives the quite opposite impression now – it’s her job now to stir up a private entertainment-industry/philanthropic whirlwind, so, she’s doing that with her all-enveloping, energetic plans since returning to Canada. Not least, she seems comfortably back at home in a sort of married version of her old American life, with a kid and the abdicated prince in tow, but certainly within easy striking distance of her old stomping grounds, her agents, and her advisers in her hometown of Los Angeles.

In a sense, the Queen’s life and that of her family has been bracketed, and massively changed, by two abdications, that of her uncle, Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor, in 1936, and the second has been Harry’s less earth-shattering one of the last three months. But the queen is an historical link in this way. It is an inescapable irony that both abdications were caused by divorced American women. Elizabeth II was a child when the first, far greater abdication occurred, influencing instantly the shape of the monarchy and eventually placing her on the throne. She would not be the Queen, nor would Charles, William and George be in line behind her, had not Edward fallen for Wallis Simpson.

Nothing of that magnitude will result from Harry’s stepping aside, which is what the Queen is, reassuringly, saying in every possible way, including in the formal agreement for ‘Megxit.’ There may be a bit of intramural frost for Harry to chip away at between himself and his father and brother, but perhaps time and the river will wash that back.

Source