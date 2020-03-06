The Megxit Countdown: Meghan Markle Attends The Endeavor Fund’s Awards With Harry And Preps For Her Last Weekend As A Working Royal

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The … [+] Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

WireImage

With her billion-watt smile firmly fixed and beaming at the crowds through the rain, a rosy-cheeked Meghan Markle splashed out on Thursday night for her first appearance in two months in London as she accompanied Prince Harry to his beloved Endeavour Fund’s annual celebration. The Endeavour Fund honors extraordinary athletic and adventure achievement by disabled military veterans, and it’s a patronage of the prince’s that he will not give up in his transition to civilian life.

Aptly, given his brand-new “North American” life, the prince presented the Henry Worsley award, which is given to celebrate determination in the face of adversity. In his speech handing that out, Harry proved again, in the first of his three last engagements as a full-time royal, why he is such a beloved figure in the British military and beyond. “Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us,” he said. “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well, I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.”

That note of steadfast British camaraderie aside, the rain-soaked paparazzi and the public gathered outside the venue had a completely different focus, namely, Meghan Markle, who dismounted balletically from her Rover in a light short-sleeved blue pencil dress and her customary towering stilettos, no jacket, just the umbrella held by her husband. It was a peppy, generous entrance, her first in two months for the British, and all in the service of a good cause, but as her entrances and exits tend to be, it was a fully-styled catwalk show nonetheless.

The coat, for instance. There was none, mostly because that is the celebrity norm — you are shepherded from one climate-controlled environment (the car) to the next (the venue), which means, you bring no coat, or leave it in the your waiting vehicle. But Meghan Markle is not a tall person, and an overcoat can tend to interrupt an attempt at a long silhouette. This entrance was all about the slim, height-inducing sheath of the dress, and those long heels. Ironically, faced with her last real event as a working royal at Monday night’s Mountbatten benefit concert by the band of the Royal Marines, Meghan Markle seems at last to have discovered that difficult-to-tread line of the younger royals between demure and spectacular. The Victoria Beckham dress, will, of course, instantly sell out.

Her agenda in London will be manifold, and every syllable she utters and each millimeter she moves will be promptly and fully dissected by courtiers, royal watchers, and the press alike. These next four days — calculating a swift departure to Canada on March 10, the morning after the Royal Marines concert — will, also, inevitably, be her valedictory as well. These few appearances, have been complicated as a valedictory by her absence — she hasn’t been in Britain to build or do much of anything toward her departure, meaning, she hasn’t been seen “working” because she’s clearly been focused on building back her American life. So, although there’s an official valedictory overlay for her during this weekend and into next week, there’s a distinctly odd we-never-really-got-to-know-you whiff to the proceedings. She’s abandoning ship. All the British really have seen of this lady is that she’s left rather quickly after giving birth to what was going to be another Windsor prince.

Which is pretty much all that her in-laws know of her as well — mid-range American nighttime soap television glamour doesn’t really jump across the pond, and certainly doesn’t really carry much freight among the Windsors. In her favor, she’s got solid British philanthropic purpose this weekend, including in what is slated to be a solo appearance at an International Women’s Day function, and that’s definitely in line with what the Royal Family considers its duty.

The exact constellation of guests and the seating arrangements in the Royal Box for the Mountbatten concert, Harry’s last appearance as Captain-General of the Royal Marines on March 7, isn’t yet known, but it will be a sea of red Royal Marines senior officers’ mess jackets. However rigorous that may seem socially, it will pale before the demands of Commonwealth Day, March 9. At the day-long commemoration Meghan Markle will meet, some for the first time since her original departure for Canada last November, the full compliment of the Royal Family, including the Queen and Charles, not to mention William and Kate. She hasn’t seen them since well before her early January Instagram drop proclaiming her independence.

It’s fair to say that all eyes will be on every tiny gesture in every public moment of this encounter, senior courtiers very much inluded. Charles and the Queen will rise above it, as they do. It can be that there will be some more pointed, expressive interchange between the brothers — William’s and Harry’s closeness has been strained, to say the least, but they are brothers, and they will still know the old domestic shortcuts of how to get at, and get along with, each other. Kate will be civil and likely try to move past, or at least around, the turbulence of the last few months by getting along with her sister-in-law.

In the sense that every appearance by every British royal is theatrical in the ancient Greek sense, the key for all actors this weekend will be to try to reduce the tension on the dais, under the proscenium, so to speak. Any rigorous show of unity and good cheer will be welcomed most heartily by the Queen and Charles. Meghan Markle’s complex job will be to try to live up to that.

Monday, Commonwealth Day, will be a long day.

