Home Technology The Milky Way Just Showed Up. Here’s How Our Galaxy Looks In 2020
Technology

The Milky Way Just Showed Up. Here’s How Our Galaxy Looks In 2020

written by Forbes March 20, 2020
The Milky Way Just Showed Up. Here’s How Our Galaxy Looks In 2020
The Milky Way galaxy – our home – can now be seen in the early hours, but only from a ″dark sky destination.″

The Milky Way galaxy – our home – can now be seen in the early hours, but only from a “dark sky … [+] destination.”

Getty

It’s Milky Way season! Each year between March and October the bright core of our galaxy lifts out of the haze of the horizon and becomes visible at night. Although most of us can’t get anywhere near “dark sky destinations” for the time being, we can wonder at the astrophotographs of those who have recently been to, or live in, dark places.

So here are a few of the best photos from 2020’s “Milky Way season” so far to keep you thinking about, and being inspired by, the night sky, along with some getting-to-know you facts about your home galaxy.

When is the Milky Way visible?

Between March our galaxy is visible if you get up before dawn, in summer it can be seen at midnight, and by October it’s on show right after dusk. If there’s no light pollution to block your view it’s possible to see the Milky Way galaxy arcing overhead.

How many stars are in the Milky Way?

About 250 billion, though it could be anywhere from 100 to 400 billion, depending on who you ask.

Why can’t I see the Milky Way from the city?

Sadly, the combined light of those billions of stars is blocked by light pollution. It’s reckoned that two-thirds of humans and 99% of the population in the U.S. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) and the E.U. live in areas where the night sky is polluted by light.

Where’s the best place to see the Milky Way’s bright core?

A dark region in the southern hemisphere is the best place, with places like Chile (home to humanity’s biggest telescopes), Namibia, South Africa and Australia to top spots.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

What’s That Bright Star In The West? Why...

February 14, 2020

Stronger Mobile Application Security Is The Key To...

January 8, 2020

Bethesda’s Giving Away A New ‘Doom Eternal’ Custom...

February 27, 2020

Enrollment and Cost Estimates for the Biden, Buttigieg,...

January 27, 2020

Twitter Says Internal Glitch Caused Trump Retweet Naming...

December 29, 2019

What Area Of Tech Will Produce The Next...

January 20, 2020

Can Intermittent Fasting Help You Lose Weight And...

December 26, 2019

The Amazing Ways Goodyear Uses Artificial Intelligence And...

February 21, 2020

Intel Doesn’t Need Cheaper Processors To Beat AMD:...

December 23, 2019

Seagate Mach 2 HDD And Microchip EERAM

December 9, 2019