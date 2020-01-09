The Mini-Abdication: What Prince Harry’s Withdrawal From Being A “Senior” Royal Means For Him And The Royal Family

Straddling Two Worlds: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Canada House in central London on January … [+] 7, to thank staff for the warm hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Prince Charles and the Queen received a peremptory further trimming of the monarchy last night, very much not of their doing, with the announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they will be stepping back from their roles as ‘senior’ royals, basing themselves between The UK and North America, which is code for Canada. Not least, they explain that they’ll be trying, in their words, to “work to become financially independent.” Amid his many Brexit woes, Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, will be breathing a small sigh of relief.

No one in Buckingham or Kensington Palace is, or will, be joining the Chancellor in that. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just returned from their extended holiday retreat in Vancouver – in the rented seafront mansion where they clearly cemented their resolve to do the deal. To give them credit, at least the geographical designation of the continent lying immediately west of Buckingham Palace made some sense. Meghan Markle did live and work there as an actress. One of her good friends manages a local Soho House, and she’s close with former Prime Minister’s Brian Mulroney’s daughter, now a “stylist.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed the company of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire at Harry’s charity Invictus Games. And, Canada does remain nominally part of the Realm. Taken as a whole, though, it’s fairly thin gruel upon which to base Harry’s broader retreat from duty and the tectonic change in the British monarchy that that implies.

What has the Queen and Prince Charles, senior courtiers, much of Fleet Street and thus the nation so flummoxed and hot under the collar this morning is the lovebirds’ calculated, unilateral decision to make the announcement as a fait accompli, without consulting Harry’s father or grandmother on the wording, the timing, or the method by which Harry’s larger step back is to be structured, or even accomplished. Nobody has had a chance to do any of that work yet. Wearied courtiers and close observers of the Court of St. James are having to come to grips with the notion that, yet again, Harry and Meghan didn’t think their moves through before dropping the “change” bomb. Resolutely confirming all of that bleak deliberation, the Susssexes delivered their decree redefining themselves and proclaiming their new role in the most gabby, floppy, insubstantially webby forum possible, namely, in an Instagram post. From the Court of St. James perspective, the post was the nightmarish Gwyneth Paltrow cherry on top of the whole disaster.

The British monarchy has undergone many changes in its thousand-year history — there have been bloody wars of succession, summary beheadings, rivalries driving big wedges of disagreement between lines, all that. It’s the first time a senior royal has stepped back with an Instagram post as the vehicle. Even Prince Andrew, still writhing under the microscope of his disastrous association with Jeffrey Epstein, issued a formal press release as he stepped back six weeks ago.

But the British themselves are nothing if not resilient. It has taken the pun-drunk wags of Fleet Street — the London tabloids and broadsheet writers and editors — just a few hours to gin up a catchy moniker for what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now proposing to do. They call it “Megxit.”

Unfortunately for everybody, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there’s more than a bit of truth to this jolly mash-up with the plotless anarchy of Brexit. The perception has slowly built over the last two years that Ms. Markle has definitely done her level best to distance Harry from the institution of the Royal Family, if not from beloved individuals within it. The six-week Vancouver retreat was precisely staged, with Meghan Markle’s mother choppering in from California, to coincide with the high holidays at Sandringham with the Queen, Charles, and William. The trip was inward-looking. The couple, and beloved little Archie, barely emerged from the estate. It seemed to augur some grander move, and media speculation about that started quite early in the sojourn.

The immediate problem that they have created for themselves, and the monarchy, is that they have put the cart before the horse. The Royal Family, up to and including the Queen, is aware of Harry’s and Meghan’s special desires and their chafing at this or that restriction. It’s also clear that that’s okay in the grander scheme of things — Buckingham Palace was doing all it could to put a brave front on it. It’s why the couple’s move out of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage was done so quickly — quite aside from any “feud” between Harry and William, Ms. Markle needed some elbow room and some distance to occur.

But they were hardly in their newly-renovated house — renovated at the taxpayers’ cost, incidentally — well away from the city and the palace bustle, when it became clear that even Frogmore wasn’t quite enough distance for Ms. Markle. It would have been at this point, approximately mid-year, that they would have been shopping around for the isolated Vancouver Christmas venue that they found.

While proclaiming more or less as an edict that their much-vaunted freedom is in the offing, the tone and content of yesterday evening’s Instagram post reveal a sore lack of understanding of…how the world works, basically, not to mention how the monarchy by which they are technically still employed gets along. Buckingham Palace moves at a glacial pace — that is the key to its survival — and the other element that’s both a valuable defensive and a sly offensive tool in the Court’s management of the monarchy is that one never reveals what one is “about” to do until one does it.

The Palace, in the form of Harry’s loving grandmother and father, were most ready to help shape any sort of role for Harry. All, or most, of the negotiations between Harry and the Palace about his new posture could easily and should well have taken place before the loved-up couple made any sort of “Megxit” announcement, on Instagram no less, proclaiming their new-found freedom to their 10.2 million subscribers.

The irony is that they are not, now, free. They are being applauded by their millions of Instagram followers, of course. But they’ve got a tangled maze of work to get through to cut loose from their largely fabricated difficulties with the vast architecture of the British monarchy, work that would have been a whole lot easier if they simply had said nothing until they done it.

