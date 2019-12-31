The Minnesota Timberwolves Have All The Leverage In Any Karl-Anthony Towns Trade

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MARCH 29: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball … [+] against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the game on March 29, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss reported that the Golden State Warriors are “monitoring” the situation in Minnesota, as All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is reportedly unhappy. Both of those bits of news seem accurate. Towns, a world-class player who is averaging 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds a night, should be unhappy at seeing his team rank 13th in their conference, just as the Warriors, an NBA team that operates under the basic premise of being as good as possible, should be interested in acquiring Towns.

Only, so should at least 25 other teams and no one will go into negotiations with leverage that outweighs that of Minnesota’s.

Unlike the situation that unfolded in New Orleans with Anthony Davis, which ultimately led him to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer where he now is teaming up with LeBron James, Towns’ contractual situation is by no means similar to that of Davis, which changes everything. Davis, who will be a free agent in the summer of 2020, used his pending free agency to leverage the Pelicans into trading him, knowing full well the risk of losing him for nothing was too great for them to consider.

Towns, as it stands, has another four-and-a-half years left on the extension he signed in 2018, which kicked in this very season. The only leverage Towns has, theoretically, is to threaten to not play until traded, which would ultimately come back to bite him via penalties and possible suspensions eating away his $156 million contract piece by piece.

The Timberwolves are undoubtedly aware of their position here, and understands they’re in the driver’s seat. Looking at it from their point of view, they have almost a half decade to turn this franchise around, as to satisfy Towns from a competitive perspective.

That’s not to say there isn’t any pressure on Minnesota in getting better. If anything, Towns’ dissatisfaction could be seen as a Doomsday’s Clock that just got activated. The team will need to figure out which players are keepers, who they should identify as trade pieces to put next to Towns, and what type of philosophy and identify they’ll aspire to over the next coming years. That’s a lot of work, and it needs to start now.

Ironically, the Wolves are interested in pairing Towns with a current Warrior, but on their own team. All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell has been rumored as a trade target for almost a year now, and it would seem likely, and logical, that the avenue of acquiring him from Golden State is explored far sooner than the other way around of sending Towns the opposite direction.

The biggest hurdle for Minnesota is figuring out if the improvements of Andrew Wiggins this season are legitimate. Wiggins has been a polarizing figure ever since high school, and his NBA career has so far been a bumpy ride. This season, Wiggins is averaging a career-high 24.8 points on a much improved shot profile that includes more three-pointers, more free throws, and less mid-range shots. While it’s certainly conceivable that Wiggins has flipped the script on his otherwise disappointing NBA career, there’s also merit in at least gauging the trade market for him before the February 6th NBA Trade Deadline.

Should a team be all-in on Wiggins as a long-term piece, believing his progression is the beginning of superstardom, there might be a good trade haul in there somewhere for the Wolves – assuming they’ve come to an internal agreement about the future of Wiggins themselves.

At almost $94 million remaining on his contract after this season, spanning three seasons, it would be hard to blame the Wolves for not entertaining the idea of moving it for cap flexibility, assuming they’re of the belief that Wiggins’ current season isn’t sustainable.

It’s certainly possible to make the argument that there are players out there who would fit better alongside Towns than Wiggins, but who is prevented the chance solely due to Wiggins clogging up the team’s salary cap. Russell, a playmaking three-point shooting dynamo, is just one example.

But even with the unknown status of Wiggins, it makes little sense for Minnesota to even entertain offers for Towns, unless those offers are, frankly, ridiculous overpays. Should a team be willing to fork over top tier young talent and a plethora of draft picks and pick swaps, it would probably be worth a conversation. But for Minnesota, there’s no pressure in actively seeking out a deal, as Towns is almost half a decade away from being a flight risk.

For once, the Wolves can map out their own path. It might frustrate the 24-year-old big man to undergo that process while wanting to win, and he might ask out while the team figures out their next steps, but for the front office to know they have time, and contractual control over the situation, is an asset in and of itself.

Source