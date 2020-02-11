The Miraculous Invention Of Disney’s Land—Richard F. Snow

As hard as it is to believe today, amusement parks were once regarded as a “squalid, catchpenny business.” They were dirty and decrepit with awful food, indifferent employees, rigged games of chance and tired rides that hadn’t changed in decades. No one reputable would go near the field.

So the shock and disapproval was universal when, in the early 1950s, Walt Disney proposed building one. Aghast, Disney executives and outsiders alike were appalled that Walt would sully the pristine and universally admired Disney brand with such a seedy venture. But Disney had a vision of a park that was light years away from what then existed: He would create a fantasy world that would appeal to young and old alike, that would have enticing stores and rides, and structures that would fire the imagination, and where employees would be trained to treat people as guests, not customers or “marks” to be fleeced.

Against formidable opposition, countless construction obstacles and ever-expanding expenses that came close to pushing the business off a financial cliff, Disney pulled it off. It’s a story of astonishing innovation (every ride but one was created from scratch), original and underappreciated architectural designs, which were a tour de force, and improvisation, and it’s filled with a cast of characters more colorful than the cartoon ones Disney had conjured up over the years. Richard Snow recounts it all in his fascinating and delightfully written new book Disney’s Land: Walt Disney and the Amusement Park That Changed the World.

Listen to our conversation, and you’ll come to appreciate the miracle wrought by Walt Disney, which is happily influencing the world to this day.

And you’ll quickly and delightfully discover that Snow is a master storyteller!

Selling the Idea of Disneyland

“No one had ever done anything like this. And consequently, when he was trying to sell it, no one understood it. The amusement parks had—they’d done well at the turn of the century, pretty well in the ’20s. Then came the Depression—no paint, no maintenance. Then a lot of battering during the war years, until just at the time Disney was planning to build one, the amusement park had sunk to a nadir. Then it was only a slightly more respectable business than a bordello. And so he had to not only make up everything out of whole cloth, but he had to sell people on the idea that this was a project worth doing.”

On Getting the Financing for Disneyland

“[Walt] Disney had been being courted by television for years and years. They all wanted Disney’s shows. And in 1936 he broke with Universal, because they wanted him to sell the television rights to his cartoons. This was in the time where there were perhaps 1,100 television receivers in the world. But Disney saw which way things were going, and he wouldn’t let go of [the rights]. So he had a huge archive that television badly wanted. And he said, ‘All right. I’ll go to a television station. And I’ll give ’em a show. And they’ll pay for my park.’”

A Look for the Ages

“[Disney] didn’t want it just to be a straight avenue with the castle looming at the end of it. He wanted the planting so that as you walked toward it, you would see a glimpse of rampart, and then an enticing tower. I mean, a sort of botanical striptease that would draw you along. And Ruth Shellhorn was perfect at that. She had a hard job. She was—it was really a boy’s network there—and here was this young woman telling the Evans brothers that they’d planted their trees in the wrong place. She said she got used to eating lunch alone. But Disney had absolute confidence in her. And she had a hard time. But she stuck it out. And part of what makes Disneyland unique until this day is the artful way in which she placed plantings to keep you interested.”

When the Going Gets Tough…

“Here was Disney showing this terrific resilience. He came once or twice in his life close to having a breakdown. But when the hammers were really put to him, he always rose to the occasion.”

