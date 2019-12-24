The Most Defining Pop Culture Moments of the Past Decade

A lot can happen in a decade, especially when said decade unspools alongside a rapid technological growth responsible for a new human propensity and constant desire to be thoroughly entertained, shocked and baffled at all times.

The 2010s have, indeed, been some of the most exciting and surprising years in recent memory for both America and the world at large.

From technological advances to film releases and Broadway-related news, our compendium of the decade’s most defining pop culture moments includes events that will likely shape the years to come, both financially (what’s next for streaming?) and culturally (are the Kardashians here to stay?).

After revisiting the decade’s most memorable happenings—below, in chronological order—one question makes itself apparent: what can we expect from the 2020s?

2010: Lady Gaga Wears a Dress Made of Meat at the MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga attends the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 … [+] in Los Angeles, California.

WireImage

It has now been over 20 years since Lady Gaga first hit the scene with her “Just Dance” video, the start of her constant effort to shock fans with extravagant outfits, behaviors and stellar musical abilities, which she has honed throughout her time in the spotlight.

Arguably, the peak of her outrageousness was in 2010, when she showed up at the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a meat dress, as well as a hat, boots and a purse made of raw beef. Now on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the outfit was designed by Franc Fernandez and is still hailed as a historical fashion statement.

The following year, Gaga attempted to outdo herself, showing up at the 2011 VMAs as her fictional male alter-ego, Jo Calderone. Yet, Gaga’s ultimate feat of artistic creativity took place towards the end of the decade, when all gimmicks were left aside (ironically) and she took on the role of Ally Camparo, an aspiring singer-songwriter, in the Oscar-nominated A Star is Born. Not only was her acting critically praised, but “Shallow,” a track she wrote for the film and performed live alongside Bradley Cooper at the 91st Academy Awards, won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

2010-2019: Beyoncé Becomes Beyoncé

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 15: Beyonce performs onstage during the ‘On the Run II’ Tour at NRG Stadium … [+] on September 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

We unofficially crown Beyoncé the queen (monarch?) of the decade: from a shocking pregnancy announcement following an outstanding performance at the 2011 Video Music Awards to an album drop that nobody saw coming and a 2018 Coachella performance that earned its very own moniker (Beychella), the former Destiny’s Child star used the decade to carve herself a now-unerasable spot in the history of man kind.

Referred to as superhuman throughout the 2010s, Beyoncé mastered the art of being a celebrity in an era where the very concept of fame has dramatically shifted. Maintaining her privacy and allowing fans to peek behind the curtain at planned-for, self-advantageous times, Beyoncé’s genius also relies on her undeniable talent as a performer. All hail Queen Bey.

2011: Game of Thrones Premieres on HBO

Photograph: HBO

It’s hard to remember what television was like a mere ten years ago, but if there’s a single point in the decade that marked the shift towards a new medium, it is the premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Set in a fantastical world peppered with dragons, witches and a whole lot of family feuding, the show earned a slew of accolades throughout its eight seasons, truly propelling the “golden age” of television forward.

Records were also broken: the final chapter of the series was, reportedly, the most expensive TV season to ever be shot ($15 million per episode) and the show’s epilogue drew in 19.3 million watchers, a record-setting figure for both the show itself and HBO.

2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton Get Married

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 13: TRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke … [+] of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids Margarita Armstrong-Jones (Right) And Grace Van Cutsem (Left), following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

UK Press via Getty Images

Who doesn’t love a royal wedding? Especially one with a reported $34 million price tag.

Reminiscent of the love the public devoted to the late Princess Diana, Kate Middleton earned praise for her poise and lovableness while dating Prince William, in a way helping shape the royal family’s image for the better.

In the United States alone, 23 million people tuned in to watch the nuptials.

2011: Fifty Shades of Grey is released

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 28: E.L. James attends the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” Author E.L. James … [+] Book Signing Event at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on September 28, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/WireImage)

WireImage

The first book of the BDSM-centered trilogy by E.L. James caused a raucous upon release, selling 150 million copies globally and becoming a world-wide phenomenon that unleashed the power of women as consumers.

Eventually turned into a series of movies starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, the books are the three best-selling of the entire decade, earning the author an estimated $95 million (a number that includes a $5 million agreement to sell the film rights).

2011: Harry Potter Ends… and is Then Resurrected as a Broadway Show (2016)

Photograph: Warner Bros.

Although the final book of the history-defining phenomenon created by British author J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released in 2007, the movie adaptation of the chapter was split into two parts, with the final installment dropping in 2011.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 became a critical and commercial success, earning $1.3 billion worldwide and becoming the third highest grossing film ever at the time (as of 2019, it is the 12th highest grossing movie of all time).

But J.K. Rowling had more to offer throughout decade: in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—a two-part play based on an original story by the author—premiered at the Palace Theatre in London. Now on Broadway, the production won the 2018 Tony Award for best play and, as of the end of 2018, set the record for highest all-time weekly ticket sales of a play.

2012: Girls Premieres on HBO

Photograph: HBO

At just 23 years old and offering a mere page-and-a-half-long script, Lena Dunham sold the premise of her show Girls to HBO—and TV hasn’t quite been the same ever since. Riding the “golden age of television” wave while pushing debates about sexuality and drugs to the forefront of our cultural conversations, the show chronicled the lives of four 20-something girlfriends in modern-day New York City and helped propel the likes of Dunham and actor Adam Driver, who played Dunham’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, to fame.

2013: Netflix Releases House of Cards

Photograph: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Whereas Game of Thrones proved that the world was ready for higher quality television content, Netflix showed how the medium itself could shift to higher standards, flipping the concept of a weekly TV series on its head and introducing the term “binge-watching” into our linguistic canon by dropping an entire season of a show at once.

With the release of House of Cards and, subsequently, Orange is the New Black, the streaming giant asserted its domination over the entertainment industry.

Fast forward to today and the network has established itself as a purveyor of artistic glory, producing an unheard-of amount of original programming and even earning Oscar nominations.

2013: Prince George is Born

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of … [+] Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital with their newborn son on July 23, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

WireImage

Although every single royal birth has the tendency to capture our attention, the arrival of His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge—the eventual heir to the British throne—was met with larger-than-usual excitement.

Since then, Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed two more kids: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Also part of the British clan: Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s (more on that later) son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

2013: Miley Cyrus Twerks on Stage With Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 25: Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke performs onstage during the 2013 MTV Video … [+] Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

Wearing a nude latex bikini, Miley Cyrus took the stage with Robin Thicke to perform a medley of their respective songs, “We Can’t Stop” and “Blurred Lines,” during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

The performance, a highly sexual one that featured lots of twerking, drew a ton of criticism but, interestingly enough, helped sky-rocket Cyrus’ career while doing the opposite for Thicke’s.

2014: Ellen DeGeneres Takes an Epic Oscar Selfie

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: HANDOUT – EDITORIAL USE ONLY – In this handout photo provided by Ellen … [+] DeGeneres, host Ellen DeGeneres poses for a selfie taken by Bradley Cooper with (clockwise from L-R) Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, Peter Nyong’o Jr. and Bradley Cooper during the 86th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images)

2014 Ellen DeGeneres

Hosting the Oscars ceremony for the second time (the first one was in 2007), Ellen DeGeneres made history by coordinating a now infamous Oscar selfie with high-profile attendees: Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong’o, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Meryl Streep and Channing Tatum.

Twitter was temporarily disabled following DeGeneres’ tweeting of the photo, which was re-shared on the platform over 3.4 million times.

2014: Serial Debuts as a Podcast

BOSTON – MARCH 29: Sarah Koenig, producer and host of the podcast Serial speaks at Boston … [+] University’s ‘Power of Narrative’ conference in Boston Massachusetts March 29, 2015. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images

Although podcasts were already on people’s radars, the debut of Serial, effectively a piece of investigative journalism by Sarah Koenig, showed what the medium could really offer.

The first season of the show explored the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Baltimore student Hae Min Lee, focusing on suspect Adnan Masud Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend. The podcast drew a lot of attention, even prompting Syed’s own lawyers to file for a re-trial following his guilty sentence.

2014: Kim Kardashian Appears on the Cover of Paper

Photograph: Paper

Alongside Beyoncé, the Kardashian family has defined the decade, beginning with Kim’s Paper cover, which indirectly coined the phrase “breaking the Internet” while actually doing so.

The magazine’s website recorded 50 million hits the day the issue dropped: that would be 1 percent of all Internet traffic in the United States that day.

2015: Hamilton Opens on Broadway

The Richard Rodgers Theatre is seen on June 6, 2019 located on 226 West 46th Street where … [+] “Hamilton”, one of Broadways biggest hits, is playing in New York. – After triumphing on Broadway, the lower 48 and London’s West End, “Hamilton” is eyeing its first non-English production as well as tours throughout Europe and Asia. The much-decorated musical, currently staged in London, New York and four other US cities each night, last month announced plans to launch in Sydney in early 2021 in a production expected to tour Australia before going to Asia, its producer said in an interview. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Still a hot ticket on Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton—featuring hip hop, R&B and pop tunes—received 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards, winning in 11 categories, including best musical. It also earned the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Praised for its color-conscious casting of actors and “modern storytelling methods,” the show broke Broadway box office records and elevated Miranda’s own celebrity.

2015: Bruce Jenner Comes Out as Caitlyn Jenner on the Cover of Vanity Fair

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Caitlyn Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party … [+] Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Arguably the most shocking pop culture moment of the decade involved Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete and Kardashian-Jenner patriarch figure Bruce Jenner coming out as transgender. After announcing her decision to undergo gender confirmation surgery and changing her name to Caitlyn, Jenner made her first “public” appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair, granting the magazine her first interview as Caitlyn to discuss her decision.

2016: Leonardo DiCaprio Wins an Oscar

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of Best Actor for ‘The Revenant,’ … [+] speaks onstage the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After six nominations and much talk about his yet-to-be-rewarded acting chops, Leonardo DiCaprio finally earned an Oscar for his role in 2016’s The Revenant. In true 2010s fashion, his win was presaged by a plea in the form of a social media hashtag: #LEOFORANOSCAR.

2017: Donald Trump Becomes the President of the United States of America

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 25: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, President Donald Trump and White House … [+] Senior Adviser Jared Kushner participate in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Post via Getty Images

One of the most defining trends of the decade has undoubtedly been the marriage between pop culture and politics. The clearest depiction of our new reality, one in which celebrities and politicians are virtually interchangeable figures, came in the form of the election of our current President, former reality star Donald Trump, who was sworn into office in 2017.

2017: La La Land/Moonlight Oscar Mishap

TOPSHOT – The cast of “Moonlight” and “”La La Land” appear on stage as presenter Warren Beatty (C) … [+] shows the winner’s envelope for Best Movie “Moonlight” on stage at the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

During the 2017 Academy Awards, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty presented the award for Best Picture. While the cast of La La Land walked on stage to accept a supposed win, the presenters realized they made a mistake and re-announced the winner: Moonlight.

Beatty eventually explained that he was given the wrong envelope, which had Emma Stone’s name on it, who won Best Actress for her role in the musical film.

The accident also reignited talks about the #OscarSoWhite controversy—a complaint about the lack of diversity in the selections by the Academy—that defined the award show the year prior.

2017: Harvey Weinstein is Accused of Sexual Abuse by Multiple Women

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 25: Harvey Weinstein arrives for arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in … [+] handcuffs after being arrested and processed on charges of rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct on May 25, 2018 in New York City. The former movie producer faces charges in connection with accusations made by aspiring actress Lucia Evans who has said that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Manhattan office in 2004. Weinstein (66) has been accused by dozens of other women of forcing them into sexual acts using both pressure and threats. The revelations of the his behavior helped to spawn the global #MeToo movement. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Two articles—one in The New Yorker and another one in The New York Times—advanced and virtually corroborated the allegations of sexual abuse brought forward by many women against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The news, which drenched every industry and aspect of our lives, sparked the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, pushing discussions about sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination to the forefront of our national conversations and bringing down the likes of Matt Lauer, Roger Ailes, Louis C.K. and Bill Cosby, all also accused of sexual misconduct.

2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Married

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor … [+] Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George’s Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

GC Images

Marred by at least some criticism and tabloid drama, the marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—an American divorcée—represented, at least virtually, our changing society.

Uniting two nations and anointing a “commoner” whose mother is African American with a royal title, the wedding was watched by over 29 million people in the United States alone.

2018: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Visit the White House (Separately)

Surrounded by member of the press and others, American rapper and producer Kanye West stands as he … [+] talks with real estate developer US President Donald Trump in the White House’s Oval Office, Washington DC, October 11, 2018. West wears a red baseball cap that reads ‘Make America Great Again,’ Trump’s campaign slogan. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Although their 2014 nuptials certainly defined this past decade, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s visits to the White House left a greater mark on our collective cultural consciousness.

Kardashian met with President Trump in June of 2018 to advocate for the release of prisoner Alice Marie Johnson—a plea that the President responded to by commuting Johnson’s sentence. The success of the meeting prompted Kardashian to pursue a career in law, an announcement she made a year or so later.

In October of 2018, West visited the Oval Office following the passing of the Music Modernization Act. The artist’s devotion to the President and 10-minute ramble about the job market, the 13th Amendment, prison reform and mental health confused many.

2019: College Admission Scandal

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 13: Felicity Huffman and husband William Macy exit John Moakley U.S. … [+] Courthouse where Huffman received a 14 day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal on September 13, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

Getty Images

News of celebrities, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, paying one William Rick Singer to guarantee their children’s admission to top American colleges scandalized the public towards the end of the decade.

According to the investigation, Loughlin allegedly paid half-a-million-dollars in bribes to maximize her daughters’ chances of getting accepted to the University of Southern California while Huffman pleated guilty to a charge of honest services fraud, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

2010-2019: Celebrity Deaths

UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: TOP OF THE POPS Photo of Aretha FRANKLIN (Photo by Ron … [+] Howard/Redferns)

Redferns

Of course, the decade was marked by the passing of figures that had already defined out culture. From Amy Winehouse and Chris Cornell to Tom Petty, George Michael, Natalie Cole, Alexander McQueen and Prince, some deaths were met with genuine shock (Robin Williams, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Mac Miller and Whitney Houston) while others, like the passing of 76-year-old Aretha Franklin, were more expected, albeit not any less sad.

Source