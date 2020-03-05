The Multi-Million Dollar Company Championing Remote Working And Diversity

Font Bundles Ltd is a UK based company which was incorporated in January 2016. Fontbundles.net was born from a “bundle” of installable fonts, available at a heavily discounted price.

The concept of a time limited bundle of products was relatively new at the time, with very few companies catering for typography enthusiasts in this way.

“The idea took off and quickly developed into a marketplace for affordable fonts of all shapes and sizes, which has proven popular among home crafters and small businesses working to modest and medium sized budgets.” Andy Croft, Director

Bucking The Trend

The simple and easy to understand license issued with each purchase has proven incredibly popular for customers looking for accessible products without the headache of working through and understanding complicated licensing.

Rapid Growth

In July 2016 Font Bundles Ltd added an additional marketplace to the company in the form of Designbundles.net. Design Bundles offers a wide range of products from Graphics and Templates, to SVG files for Home Crafters.

As of February 2020 the total product count across both marketplaces stands at 400,000 with up to 2000 new products being added every day.

An Idea Amongst Friends

The company was started by 3 friends on a shoestring budget with a range of skills and experience, the company is still 100% owned by the co-founders and self funded.

The current CEO, Alex France, has a background in full stack development, Director Geoff Ballington has experience in CSS, and UI development and fellow Director Andy Croft heads up the marketing and business development.

The company now boasts 30 full time employees and over 4000 designers selling their products on the marketplaces.

Championing Remote Working

Font Bundles Ltd is a diverse and modern company who champion diversity and flexible working. The company started and scaled without any central office by making use of the team working application Slack.

Although the company is registered in the UK, all 30 of the company’s employees work remotely and are based in over 10 different countries around the world, including its co-founders who meet up a few times a year to brainstorm and discuss growth plans.

Future Growth Plans

In the last financial year, the company grossed over $10,000,000 USD in revenue and show no signs of slowing down with the launch of several other brands and products including:

Monogrammaker.com website and app – a tool for people to make custom monograms for free.

Themeplanet.com – a website template marketplace.

Fontsy.com – a custom font wordpress plugin.