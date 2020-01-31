The New ‘Apex Legends’ Revenant Story Trailer Is Surprisingly Excellent — And Very Dark

‘Apex Legends’ just dropped one of the coolest story trailers I’ve seen for a video game. It … [+] introduces the new character Revenant and sets up Season 4: ‘Assimilation.’

Credit: Respawn

Holy violence, Batman! Respawn’s new trailer for Revenant—the new Legend coming to the free-to-play battle royale game in Season 4—is amazing! And super dark! And seriously bloody.

It’s a great story trailer for the game’s most diabolical character yet, and it definitely has me excited to take Revenant for a spin. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Revenant, however. He was introduced, albeit briefly, a few days ago when he assassinated Forge—the character we thought was being added to the game—on live TV.

But this new trailer is way more intense and gives us a much better look at just how crazy deadly Revenant really is (at least in the fiction).

The trailer begins by showing us Revenant before he became the evil robot assassin he is today. He’s a handsome young Titan pilot, shaving in the mirror, a shock of blond hair matching his sunny disposition.

Things take a decidedly darker turn after that, as Revenant seeks his revenge on Hammond Robotics. Check it out:

In the end, we realize that the whole scene with Revenant shaving as a human was just in his head. He’s been a robot the whole time, having long ago lost whatever made him human. It’s a pretty cool twist.

It’s incredible to me how well Respawn is telling all these stories in a game that, for all intents and purposes, doesn’t really have a narrative. It’s a lot like Overwatch in that regard, with great cinematic trailers for specific characters giving us more insight into the game’s world and lore. Apex Legends and Overwatch are both pretty cartoony games, also, but Apex has taken a decidedly darker turn. Overwatch is pretty PG-rated even when there’s fighting. This is not PG.

Honestly, this is such a good trailer I’d really love to see an Apex Legends animated show come to Netflix. That bit with the little girl and her dad. Oh man, that hit home. Make it happen, Respawn.

Apex Legends Season 4 begins on the one-year anniversary of the game’s launch, February 4th. That’s just around the corner!

