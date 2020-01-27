Home Technology The New ‘Apex Legends’ Season 4 Trailer Ends With A Shocking Twist
written by Forbes January 27, 2020
Things go terribly wrong in the new ‘Apex Legends’ Season 4 trailer.

Credit: Respawn

The new trailer for Apex Legends hero James ‘The Forge’ McCormick and the battle royale’s fourth season ends with quite the shocking twist.

Respawn Entertainment revealed the new Legend earlier this month, but there were signs that Forge might not be the only new character headed to Apex Legends in February.

A mysterious evil robot named Revenant has also been teased, picked up by internet sleuths on reddit and elsewhere.

Well, let’s just say things do not go quite as planned in this trailer:

So Forge appears to be . . . dead. Does that mean he won’t be a playable Legend in Season 4? It sure looks that way.

Instead, Revenant appears to be the new character coming to Apex Legends after brutally murdering Forge on live broadcast. It’s actually a pretty funny moment.

“When we hit the ground,” Forge boasts, “I dare any of ‘em to bring the fight up close and personal.”

Famous last words.

Apex Legends Season 4 kicks off on February 4th, the one-year anniversary of the game’s surprise launch.

Source

