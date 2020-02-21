The New Construction Approach That Helped P&G Build Their “Plant Of The Future”

Aerial view of Procter & Gamble’s mega-factory in West Virginia

Image courtesy Southland Industries

There’s been a lot of focus on sustainability when it comes to new buildings and new factories – green building, LEED certification, and so on. That’s all laudable. Sustainable construction is a gift that keeps on giving, cutting ongoing costs for utilities and upkeep when done properly.

Oftentimes, though, even bigger waste comes right up front, during the process of putting up the buildings themselves. Global consumer products giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) (NYS: PG), has an EBITDA just north of $17 billion that’s barely moved over the past five years. They’ve faced an ongoing battle to stay competitive in their challenging businesses, so they’ve kept a constant focus on reducing costs throughout their operations. That drove their decision in 2015 to consolidate production from three different existing manufacturing sites into a single new location in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The task therefore became constructing a new factory to employ 1,800 people with five plants at one site, making shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, as well as Swiffer sweepers and Bounce dryer sheets. Getting extremely efficient at constructing the new facility became a top priority for the company very quickly.

With that decision, they also set out to attack the total cost of building design and construction and factory system startup. Mike Staun was P&G’s Associate Director – Global Capital Management at the time (he retired last July), and led that charge. In the end the company was able to drive substantial savings and improvements. “We wound up with a better design and a better, faster build,” he said. “Safety and quality were improved, and we calculated that we delivered a 15% reduction in cost through waste elimination, and a 30% improvement in our construction schedule. We had a better, faster startup and we have better ongoing operations now too.”

How did they do it? “We had to re-look at responsiveness and customer service as it related to design and construction,” he said. “The old way relied a lot on the MEP [mechanical-electrical-plumbing] contractor – they were usually the low bidder that was hired by the general contractor, and their motivation was to get in and get out. They made their profit on change orders, and when startup time came they weren’t around. That model led to lots of waste and missed deadlines. And it wasn’t unusual to wind up with legal claims and lawyer fees as well – arguments would break out about whose fault the cost overruns were.”

P&G decided the first change would be to partner with a suitable construction firm to develop a whole new approach, one based on Lean principles, the waste elimination methodologies that originated in manufacturing. They chose Southland Industries, one of the nation’s largest MEP firms, with 3,200 employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue. With an office outside Washington, DC, they had an advantage in their proximity to the plant site. More important was their history of innovation in optimizing building design, construction and performance using Lean principles.

The resource center at Procter & Gamble’s new state of the art mega-factory

Andy Rhodes is one of Southland Industries’ Lean Practitioners “I think one of the reasons we like working in this environment is that waste traditionally comes at the interface between the trades,” he said. “If you can drive collaboration among those trades instead – having the steel erectors working cooperatively with the fire system installers, for example – you can drive out that waste.”

Using Integrated Project Delivery – a management model for delivering construction projects using a single contract – P&G and Southland Industries developed a trade partnership relationship with some unique characteristics. First, they had pre-established pricing factors rather than bids, in which cost was transparent and profit was 100% at risk. “They were in early and became a partner with us for the design,” said Staun. That partnership also pulled in other contractors, such as the general contractor and trade partners for electrical and building construction. That helped tear down the usual silos between trades. They also had defined timetables and a startup deadline. “Putting our profit at risk gave us skin in the game for starting up on time,” said Rhodes.

That reality of setting costs up front even with the knowledge that things will change is one of the biggest challenges. “Agreeing on the target cost is one of the most challenging times,” explained Rhodes. “The team can focus once those are settled, but getting there can be where things start to break down.”

“All stakeholders have to be engaged throughout,” said Staun. “You’re doing engineering from beginning to end – it’s not like the home improvement shows with the big reveal. That’s not realistic. You have to integrate what’s historically been a very fragmented industry. It’s not uncommon to have over 100 different companies working together on a site of this size.”

“It’s about building relationships,” added Rhodes. “You have to know your different people’s strengths and weaknesses, and see where you need to rally them, and to get them to help each other out.” That included everybody involved in the project. “Our team is all the contractors, but we also pull in the owner,” he said. “All members of the P&G team were part of that whole. It takes every one of them to help people understand how to streamline the operation.”

In the end, it was all about trust. “Getting people to pull together that first time is tough,” said Staun. “It’s hard to establish the level of trust this takes. It means leading by example – the leaders have to be trustworthy, and have to demonstrate that transparency.”

The focus on zero waste and on total contractor involvement made all the difference. “Lean has transformed manufacturing,” Staun said. “Now it’s transforming the construction industry.” Rhodes agreed. “We in the industry talk about collaborative partnering now,” he said. “If you get the right people in the room, with the right motivations to deliver excellence, this approach will absolutely deliver better outcomes.”

