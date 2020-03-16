The NFL’s Biggest Mismatch: Owners Vs. Players In CBA Negotiations

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after running for a touchdown against the San … [+] Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Getty Images

While almost the entire sports world (and world at large) has paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business of the richest sports league marches on. NFL players narrowly approved a new collective bargaining agreement yesterday by a mere 60 votes out of nearly 2,000 cast. NFL teams can start negotiating with free agent players starting at noon today, and the official “league year” kicks off Wednesday.

The CBA locks in labor peace through 2030 and gives NFL owners valuable new content for their media partners in the form of a 17th game for each team and expanded playoff games with two additional teams. Lower-earning players are the biggest beneficiaries as minimum salaries, 60% of the league per the NFL Players Association, jump 20% for 2020 from $510,000 last season and eventually top $1 million in 2030. Players will receive between 48% and 48.8% of leaguewide revenue in the form of salaries and benefits. The range is based on the next round of TV deals.

After the vote, many players took to Twitter to express their displeasure on the result. “Trash, freaking thrash,” wrote Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

Before the vote, many high-profile players like J.J. Watt, Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson urged fellow players to vote no. The thinking went that owners were so hot for an expanded regular and postseason that players should hold out for 50% of league revenue, which topped $15 billion last season.

One NFL insider says a no vote would have most likely led to a work stoppage ahead of the 2021 season when the current CBA is up. “It would have been a very bad situation if the vote went the other direction. You would have had players who expected this to be the start of negotiations and owners going back to the old deal. It would have created a massive gap to start,” says Marc Ganis, a consultant who has been dubbed the NFL’s 33rd owner because of his close ties to the sport’s decision makers.

“Some owners felt like they were giving up too much with parts of this deal. The expectation that a new negotiation would have started at something close to this deal is completely wrong, and the false narrative that players gain more leverage as we get closer to lost games is completely wrong. It is the exact opposite.”

Ganis points to the war chest that owners stockpiled leading up to this negotiation. He says owners stashed multiple billions of dollars in cash to prepare for a work stoppage. The money came from shared revenues from media and sponsorship deals, as well as the visiting teams’ shares of club seat premiums that traditionally were used to service debt on new stadiums. The fund is in the ballpark of $100 million per team.

The players had their own lockout fund. “We are advising players to plan for a work stoppage of at least a year in length,” NFL PA head DeMaurice Smith wrote in a letter to his constituents last year. The PA banked players’ dues and royalties received from the popular Madden EA Sports video game. It targeted a rainy-day fund of $600 million.

“The owners are always going to do well in these negotiations. It is the nature of the industry. Owners are in it for decades. Players are only in it for a few years, costing them leverage,” says Ganis.

Many players are hesitant to have a work stoppage that could cost them a partial or full season with the average NFL career only three years. The average NFL ownership tenure is 38 years. Only four teams were sold in the past decades. Teams stay in the same family for generations.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith expressed his frustration with the final vote: “That split explains why the NFL will always be the at the bottom of player power in the sports world. Dudes only care about themselves and the moment. People aren’t afraid to lose anything. They only worry about their check.”

Source