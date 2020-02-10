‘The Outsider’ Episode 6 Review: We Have A Ralph Problem

Ralph is having a hard time believing anything his wife or Holly Gibney have to say in HBO’s latest … [+] episode of ‘The Outsider.’

Detective Ralph Anderson is not being a very nice person in the latest episode of HBO’s The Outsider. In fact, he’s being such a complete jerk that I’m having a bit of a hard time with his character at the moment.

I could be mistaken, of course, but my recollection of the Stephen King novel this show is based on isn’t squaring up quite as well as it did previously. Ralph was skeptical in the book, but he wasn’t outright rude to Holly Gibney. In fact, while Gibney’s case for a supernatural killer definitely met with some pushback, it didn’t result in the “clown show” we have in Sunday night’s episode, “The One About The Yiddish Vampire.”

Certainly there was no explosion from Mrs. Maitland. I don’t mean to compare the show too much with the book, and mostly I haven’t done that in my reviews of The Outsider. But this episode felt . . . off. It was just Holly vs Everyone during her presentation, with the exception of Jeannie Anderson and maybe Alec Pelley and Yunis Sablo, though neither really offers her support during the presentation.

But in the book, this meeting feels more collaborative, less one-sided. And Ralph, while skeptical, doesn’t come off as a huge blowhard. Partly that’s because they establish all of Holly’s past successes, also. Everyone present is fully aware that Gibney has worked on some high profile stuff and saved lives through her resourcefulness. But in the show, they all act like she’s just a loon.

I suppose this helps create some extra conflict between the primary characters. Holly is fully on board with El Cuco; Ralph is deeply skeptical but also can’t come up with any other explanation. So the adaptation is ratcheting up the tension to create more dramatic friction between characters, but it’s doing so at the expense of Ralph’s character.

The show was definitely hewing closer to the book in the first couple of episodes, but it covered so much of the story in those opening episodes that it’s had to really pad things out since. This has been done with mixed success, clearly, and I think we’re starting to see some of the downsides to a ten-episode adaptation that maybe should have wrapped in six.

Other than the disastrous presentation from Holly (in the book Yunis also presents new information and Holly shows off an old Mexican film about El Cuco) we have Jack Hoskins getting beat up by his undead mother—a stern message from the Outsider when Jack seems to be resisting his orders. The episode ends with Jack taking Holly to the barn, ostensibly to show her some new evidence.

She learns, a little too late, that he has a burn mark on his neck similar to the man she saw at the cemetery in Dayton, OH. She’s aware, now, that he’s working for El Cuco, but it’s a revelation that comes a little too late, as she’s already stuck with him in her rental car, and he won’t let her go back to the Andersons’ when she says she forgot something there. It’s a good cliff-hanger. Now we have to wait another week to find out what happens.

Meanwhile, Jeannie Anderson has done a bit of her own sleuth work once she discovers the drawing from the boy who stole the van and it looks so much like her drawing of the man who came to their house the other night. She has the Maitland girl describe the man again while she draws her own amateur composite sketches. Sure enough, the similarities are there.

When Holly comes to stay at their house, she asks Ralph if he dusted for prints (he hadn’t) and then makes her own little black-light with her phone, colored markers and some scotch tape. There’s residue of some sort all over the chair, quite possibly the same substance that was found on the clothes from the barn. This seems like exactly the type of concrete evidence she and Jeannie need to convince Ralph.

But Ralph isn’t the only one with doubts. Even Glory Maitland has started doubting her husband’s innocence. She has Ralph come over and asks, much to her own shock, what if Terry killed the Peterson boy? It is kind of shocking. After all, there was plenty of evidence to exonerate Terry Maitland. He had a rock solid alibi no matter what incriminating evidence they found. That Glory is actually doubting his innocence now, while refusing to even hear out Holly Gibney, is pretty messed up.

In any case, we’re left wondering what’s going to go down between Holly and Jack and whether anything will start to convince the doubters that a paranormal force is at work. There are just four more episodes left in this show, so things really do have to start coming together soon. Then again, I’m still trying to figure out how they plan on filling four more hours of TV with the remaining story. I guess we’ll find out.

