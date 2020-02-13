The PGA TOUR Returns To Baltimore After A Nearly 60 Year Hiatus: Caves Valley Will Host The BMW Championship Next Year

BALTIMORE, MD – JULY 15: A course scenic view of the third hole during the third round of the PGA … [+] TOUR Champions Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on July 15, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

The last time the PGA Tour rolled into the Baltimore County golfers were still wielding persimmon clubs and John F Kennedy sat in the oval office. Doug Ford, now a Golf Hall of Famer, topped the leaderboard at the 1962 Eastern Open Invitational played at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Golf Club. The time before that was the 1956 Eastern Open, when Arnold Palmer hit his opening tee shot out of bounds. “The King” who had won the Insurance City Open earlier that year, recovered from the early setback and went on to win the tournament, marking the first time he’d accrue multiple tour titles in one season.

Nearly 60 years later, metro Baltimore will be back in the golf spotlight as Caves Valley in the northwest suburb of Owings Mills has been named host next year’s BMW Championship. This is the second leg of the three FedEx Cup playoff events that cap the season, where a 70 man field will be winnowed down to 30 who will go on to East Lake for the Tour Championship.

The competition, run by the Chicago based Western Golf Association, has taken several road trips outside of Illinois since BMW rebranded the Western Open in 2007. It has been held at Crooked Stick in Indiana, Cherry Hills in Colorado, and at Aronimink in Pennsylvania and so holding the event in Maryland keeps the trend alive.

While it’ll be Caves Valley’s PGA Tour hosting debut, the exclusive club whose member rolls have included Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman and Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, is no stranger to staging marquee golf events.

Back in 2002 the Tom Fazio design was the site of the U.S. Senior Open which culminated in a final round duel between Don Pooley and Tom Watson that ended all square. A nail biting three-hole aggregate score playoff ensued but failed to break the deadlock. There would be two sudden death holes played before Pooley came out on top. The club also has played host to a U.S. Mid-Am, a pair of NCAA championships, the inaugural edition of the LPGA’s biennial International Crown team event, and most recently, the 2017 Constellation Senior Players Championship.

Buzz in Baltimore

“On a scale of 1-100? 100. Off the charts This is terrific,” says Steve Fader, chairman of the Caves Valley Golf Club when reached by phone.

“Caves Valley’s total acreage is 1100 acres. The fan experience will be terrific largely because of the various viewing angles it can accommodate We expect it will accommodate between 35,000 to 40,000 people a day,” forecasts Fader.

According to the economic impact report, last year’s championship held at Medinah Country Club in DuPage County, Illinois drew 130,000 spectators with 30,000 hotel room nights booked, just under $20 million in direct spending and $4 million in food and beverage revenue.

Fader predicts even greater tallies in the Baltimore metro area in 2021.

“It is a golf intelligent area and we historically have drawn very large crowds so my sense is that this will be more of the same.”

As for tips for the pros on playing the course, Fader recommends players play it at least once ahead of the tournament.

“The course by and large is out in front of you. There aren’t any tricks to it but like all good golf courses it’s about positioning and where you want to be off the tee and in certain spots. There are at times difficult green complexes and so you’ll want to control your misses.”

