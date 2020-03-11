The Players Championship 2020: Schedule, Tee Times, Pairings, Field, Odds And Picks

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 17: Jon Rahm of Spain waves to the gallery after sinking a putt on the … [+] eighth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on March 17, 2019 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida will be the host of the Players Championship 2020, which tees off on Thursday, March 12. This prestigious tournament, often regarded as professional golf’s “fifth major”, is always one of the most lucrative on tour and has outdone itself this year by offering a $15 million in payouts. That number tops last year’s record-breaking mark of $12.5 million (shared with the 2019 U.S. Open), with the 2020 Players winner set to bring home a cool $2.7 million, up $200,000 from 2019 and the most ever offered to a victor on the PGA Tour. With so much at stake, its no surprise that all the top professionals are in the field and gunning for a piece of the massive prize pool.

Oddsmakers believe that Rory McIlroy, the event’s reigning champion, will defend his title this weekend, installing him as a +650 favorite—odds that would return $6.50 for each $1 risked—to run it back. The Irishman secured a $2.5 million payout at TPC Sawgrass last year after edging out a one-stroke victory over veteran Jim Furyk, who made a late surge but came up just short on Sunday. Although he hasn’t finished outside the top-five in any event he has entered this season—an incredible streak that currently stands at seven top-five finishes in a row—it won’t be easy for McIlroy to repeat at the Players Championship due to the immensely stacked field. The event will feature 140 participants, 110 of which are former PGA Tour winners with a combined 457 victories between them.

John Rahm is thought to be the second-most likely to capture the 2020 Players Championship title, opening at 11-1 to finally break through and win this event. The Spaniard was the 54-hole leader last year, but he couldn’t get it done after shooting a brutal 76 on Sunday that landed him in a tie for 12th on the final leaderboard. Rahm is coming into TPC Sawgrass having placed third at the WGC-Mexico Championship and has notched four top-10 finishes in his last five tourneys. Rounding out the top three on the pre-tourney odds list is Justin Thomas, who has performed somewhat inconsistently to start the year. While Thomas—who is 16-1 to win this week—has placed in the top six three times since January, he missed the cut in the two other tournaments he entered. If Thomas’ wrist is fully healthy, an issue that hindered him last season, he is a strong bet to be in contention on Sunday.

After these three golfers, there is a myriad of talent that bookmakers have hovering between 20-1 and 25-1 to win the Players Championship 2020. Bryson DeChambeau currently owns the fourth-best odds of claiming the title at +2000, which isn’t surprising given how well the 26-year-old has been playing since the calendar flipped to February. In that span, DeChambeau has notched a top-five finish in each of the three events he has entered, including a 17-under par score that earned him a second place showing at the WGC-Mexico Championship two weeks ago. At +2500, bettors have plenty of notable options to choose from, including stars like Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama, all of whom can make a splash at the TPC Sawgrass this year.

With that in mind, here is a list of odds for the top golfers in the field. You can also find some prop bets, many of which have to do with TPC Sawgrass’ famous island green at No. 17, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag. Don’t forget to check out the complete schedule, tee times, pairings, TV and live stream viewing info, prize money payouts and more for the 2020 Players Championship below. Lastly, be sure to see which golfer pro handicapper Jon Price of SportsInformationTraders.com has winning it all, plus his top prop pick for the event.

The Players Championship 2020 – Odds To Win

Rory McIlroy 13/2

Jon Rahm 11/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Bryson DeChambeau 20/1

Dustin Johnson 25/1

Hideki Matsuyama 25/1

SungJae Im 25/1

Tommy Fleetwood 25/1

Xander Schauffele 25/1

Adam Scott 28/1

Patrick Cantlay 28/1

Webb Simpson 28/1

Brooks Koepka 33/1

Patrick Reed 33/1

Rickie Fowler 33/1

Gary Woodland 40/1

Marc Leishman 40/1

Tyrrell Hatton 40/1

Collin Morikawa 50/1

Joaquin Niemann 50/1

Justin Rose 50/1

Matt Kuchar 50/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50/1

Paul Casey 50/1

Sergio Garcia 50/1

Tony Finau 50/1

2020 Players Championship Prop Bets

How many tee shots will settle in the water on No. 17?

Over 43.5 (-120)

Under 43.5 (+100)

How many tee shots will settle in the water on No. 17 during Round 4?

Over 6.5 (-140)

Under 6.5 (+120)

Highest score on No. 17?

Over 7.5 (-140)

Under 7.5 (+120)

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes -130

No +110

Will there be a hole-in-one on No. 17?

Yes +260

No -400

Will a seagull pick up ball off 17th green?

Yes +12500

Player to record a hole-in-one on No. 17

Rory McIlroy +12500

Dustin Johnson +15000

Jon Rahm +15000

Justin Thomas +15000

Brooks Koepka +17500

Tommy Fleetwood +17500

Will Dustin Johnson hit a tee shot into the water on No. 17?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Rory McIlroy hit a tee shot into the water on No. 17?

Yes +350

No -600

Will Justin Thomas hit a tee shot into the water on No. 17?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Jon Rahm hit a tee shot into the water on No. 17?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Brooks Koepka hit a tee shot into the water on No. 17?

Yes +200

No -300

Will Tommy Fleetwood hit a tee shot into the water on No. 17?

Yes +200

No -300

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +325

No -450

Will playoff feature 3 or more players?

Yes +1000

No -2000

Margin of victory

Exactly 1 shot +240

4 shots or more +325

Playoff +325

Exactly 2 shots +375

Exactly 3 shots +500

Will European winner say “Zinger” in post-round interview?

Yes +900

No -1800

The Players Championship 2019 Coverage Schedule

Thursday, March 12: First Round, 12 – 6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Friday, March 13: Second Round, 12 – 6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Saturday, March 14: Third Round, 1 – 6 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, March 15: Final Round, 12 – 5 p.m. ET, NBC

Players Championship will be live streamed via PGA TOUR Live.

Players Championship 2020 First Round Tee Times and Pairings

Hole No. 1

8:24 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

1:18 p.m. — Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:29 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

1:40 p.m. — Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

1:51 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

2:02 p.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Tommy Fleetwood, Jim Furyk

2:13 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson

2:24 p.m. — Kevin Na, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

Hole No. 10

8:02 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace

8:13 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

8:24 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

8:35 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

8:46 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

8:57 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Paul Casey

9:08 a.m. — Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari

1:18 p.m. — Cam Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter

2:13 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise

2020 Players Championship Prize Pool and Payouts

Total Prize Pool: $15 million

Top-10 Payouts

$2,700,000 $1,635,000 $1,035,000 $735,000 $615,000 $543,750 $506,250 $468,750 $438,750 $408,750

The Players 2020 Pro Predictions

Long Shot: Gary Woodland, 40-1 (+4000)

Winning Pick: Justin Thomas, 16-1 (+1600)

Prop Prediction: Will there be a hole-in-one on No. 17, NO (-400)

