The Race To Reinvent Grocery: How Amazon, Walmart And More Are Trying To Conquer The Space

Amazon this week opened a supermarket-style retail space in Seattle, the latest indication that the grocery industry is undergoing a dramatic disruption.

The new “Amazon Go Grocery” concept applies Amazon Just Walk Out technology to a 10,400-square-foot supermarket. Go Grocery stocks roughly 5,000 items including grass-fed beef, dairy, bread and unpackaged organic produce. The outpost features Amazon’s own 365 Whole Foods label as well as a variety of local brands, and marks a significant expansion of the original Amazon Go format, which are typically much smaller (1,500 to 3,000 square feet) and stock fewer products (1,000 SKUs).

Earlier this month, Bloomberg was given a sneak peek of another the new store concept under development in the Woodland Hills suburb of Los Angeles: a 33,000- square-foot store that reportedly will not use Amazon Go technology. This new concept is expected to target less affluent grocery consumers than Whole Foods.

Amazon is not alone in its efforts to reinvent the grocery experience: Kroger has a partnership with U.K.-based digital grocer Ocado to build automated customer fulfillment centers to facilitate home delivery of groceries. The first facility under development as part of this “Restock Kroger” initiative is a 335,000-square-foot fulfillment center with robotic automation in Monroe, Ohio, and is reported to have cost $55 million. Kroger says the partnership will “introduce transformative e-commerce, fulfillment and logistics technology in the U.S. and bring customers fresher food faster than ever before.”

While Whole Foods, Walmart and Kroger have each competed with digitally native grocers like Peapod and Fresh Direct to accept and deliver digital orders, it is not clear that the delivery model will win in the U.S.

The unit economics of home delivery are challenging, as retailers must maintain a cold-chain for perishable items, typically requiring a “point-to-point” delivery, versus the more cost-effective route that a UPS driver might use for general merchandise. The cost of point to point deliveries is particularly acute in rural areas with lower population densities. Perishable groceries also can’t be left at the doorstep like general merchandise, so deliveries must arrive with narrower windows, when someone is home to receive the order. To solve this problem, Walmart is piloting a program to deliver groceries directly into consumers’ homes — and refrigerators — in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Vero Beach, Florida.

Other retailers are focusing on curbside pickup instead of delivery. This month Ahold Delhaize USA plans to shut down the Midwest division of its Peapod online delivery grocery arm and reapply Peapod’s digital ordering prowess to 700 click-and-collect locations on the east coast. At the same time Walmart has rapidly expanded its own curbside pickup offering, with 3,000 of Walmart’s 3,570 Supercenters now offering online grocery pickup (compared with 1,600 stores offering home delivery). The curbside grocery service was even featured in its (first-ever) Super Bowl ad this year. Online pickup has been a major contributor to its e-commerce growth over the past two years, and like Kroger, Walmart reports curbside grocery is among the highest customer satisfaction experiences ever tested.

Curbside pickup solves a lot of problems for the consumer, but it shifts the task of collecting the grocery items to the retailer. Some retailers are addressing this new labor cost by testing small, automated fulfillment centers (called micro-fulfillment centers) at the locations of traditional grocery stores. Walmart, for example, has partnered with Alert Innovation to develop the Alphabot, a robot that helps to enable fast and efficient order picking. The system operates inside a 20,000-square-foot container placed adjacent to an existing store, using autonomous carts to retrieve ambient, refrigerated and frozen items from the shelves. After retrieval, Alphabot delivers products to an associate who bags and delivers the final order. Walmart began testing the micro-fulfillment model at a pilot location in Salem, Oregon, last year.

Similarly, Albertsons partnered with Takeoff Technologies to build their own micro-fulfillment solutions, with a first pilot at a Safeway location in South San Francisco. Amazon’s as of yet unnamed grocery concept in Woodland Hills is also reported to included a micro-fulfillment capability from Dematic. A typical micro-fulfillment solution costs roughly $3 million, houses 15,000 SKUs in 10,000 square foot of space, and can fulfill orders ten times faster than a human. Late last year, equity research firm Jefferies downgraded Kroger partly because its bet on Ocado’s large format fulfillment centers may not fit the U.S. geography as well as competitors’ micro-fulfillment approach.

Meanwhile in China, e-commerce powerhouses Alibaba and JD.com have developed grocery store concepts with much tighter digital and physical integration. Alibaba’s Hema stores (“Fresh Hippo in English”) allow customers to use Hema’s mobile app to scan barcodes throughout the store to get detailed digital product information and recipe ideas. Once a customer has built a shopping list, they can re-order the same list for free home delivery. Hema stores feature a conveyer belt system built into the ceiling so professional order pickers can quickly aggregate merchandise. The store also offers cashier-less checkout and a robotically automated restaurant. Online sales already account for more than 60% of a Hema stores’ total orders.

Alibaba’s competitor JD.com goes a step further with its 7Fresh concept, which offers an autonomous smart shopping cart that follows the shopper around the store, and includes a digital screen with product information and recommendations as the consumer shops.

It remains to be seen which digital grocery experiences will ultimately win with U.S. consumers. Digital orders currently account for a small fraction of the U.S. grocery market — about 3.5% of overall food and beverage sales, according to market researcher Forrester. Nevertheless, retailers are investing in digital solutions because sales are expected to rise rapidly. Food and beverage is the fastest-growing U.S. e-commerce segment, according to eMarketer, with an estimated $22.63 billion in sales last year that are projected to nearly double by 2022.

Walmart entered the U.S. grocery market in 1987 and by 2001 was the largest grocer in the country. Today, grocery is once again in the mists of a major disruption. While grocery remains a low-margin category, its critical to U.S. retailers because at $700 billion a year, food and beverage is the largest single category of consumer spend. No other category offers the frequency of visit and the share of wallet that grocery does, making digital grocery a must-win category in the battle between Walmart and Amazon.

