The Return Of Bob Knight To Indiana Basketball Was A Combination Of Sad And Great

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight walks onto the … [+] court during the halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Spoiler alert: As somebody who dealt with Bob Knight up close and personal, you’ll get no Bobby Bashing here.

I mean, seriously.

More than a few folks can tell you Knight wasn’t just the master at bursting into an inferno of screams toward his own players, media folks and referees along the way to his record 902 victories at the time of his retirement in 2008 as a head coach after 29 years at Indiana and seven more at Texas Tech.

He’ll always be “Indiana,” though, despite that pit stop in his native Ohio, where he was born, raised and played hoops at Ohio State in the early 1960s.

But back to the bottom line here: When it comes to me and the essence of Knight, you’ll mostly get reasons to do what those among a stuffed house of 17,000 did Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall in Bloomington after they saw the first hint of his silver head.

They went nuts. They did so between chants of “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby” and “Thank you coach, thank you coach, thank you coach,” because their basketball messiah hadn’t been around those parts in 20 years.

He led the crowd in the cry for “Defense, defense, defense,” and he playfully formed a mean face as if he wanted to punch ESPN analyst Dick Vitale at the press table as everybody laughed.

He was Robert Montgomery Knight, but he wasn’t.

He looked tired, and not because of a lack of sleep. His 79-year-old legs didn’t work so well for his journey from a back room of the arena to the court where he spent three decades through 2000 making Hoosiers basketball famous to many and infamous to others.

Without Knight, Forbes doesn’t report before this season that Indiana had the third-most valuable team in college hoops with a thee-year average revenue of $35.5 million.

Without Knight, the Hoosiers don’t finish his era grabbing three national championships, five trips to the Final Four and 11 Big Ten titles.

Without Knight, well, I know.

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 08: Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight and former Indiana … [+] Hoosiers player Isaiah Thomas on the court at half time during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There wouldn’t have been that other stuff, ranging from his throwing a chair across the Hoosiers’ home floor to his choking former Indiana player Neil Reed during a practice to his stranding star player Steve Alford at the Bloomington airport.

University officials soon invented The Bobby Knight Rule disguised as a zero tolerance policy. After an Indiana student accused Knight in the fall of 2000 of grabbing his arm during a confrontation at Assembly Hall, those same university officials fired their basketball messiah.

From that point into his post-coaching stretch, he vowed never again to come within a slew of three-pointer of that campus.

Then Knight moved back to Bloomington last July.

He went to events around the city and the state, but he didn’t wander in the direction of 1001 E 17th Street until former players such as Mike Woodson and Randy Wittman insisted he join them in celebrating their 1979-1980 Big Ten Championship during Saturday’s game against instate rival Purdue.

I covered that Indiana team for the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the number of times I had trouble with Knight was zero.

So I’m still chanting “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby.”

The same goes for my brother.

Source