The Return Of Stephen Curry And Kevon Looney Breathes New Life Into The Golden State Warriors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before … [+] the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Not so long ago a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers represented a clash of titans. For four consecutive years, this matchup was a fixture in the NBA Finals, LeBron James on one side with Kyrie Irving for the first three series, and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green on the other, with Kevin Durant joining them for the final two.

Last night Warriors and Cavaliers met again in very different circumstances. James, Irving, and Durant are long gone, with Irving waiting for Durant to return from his devastating Achilles injury to form their own dynamic duo in Brooklyn. Only Green took the floor for the Warriors, with Curry and Thompson still on the sidelines.

Both franchises are languishing at the bottom of the standings. But they are not necessarily headed in the same direction. The Cavaliers are on a long-term rebuild. The Warriors hope their current predicament is a brief detour, and that they will be able to recapture their recent glory as soon as next season when their currently injured cavalry returns.

As it was, the Warriors did turn the clock back last night, winning 131-112 by whipping the ball around for 39 assists, nailing 18 three-pointers, and breaking the game open via a 3rd quarter 44-19 beatdown. Green led the charge, tying a career-high 16 assists, seemingly buoyed by a throwback welcome from a fanbase who will forever regard him as the villain of the piece.

It was only the Warriors’ second win in 17 games, after their brief four-game win streak over the festive season, the pinnacle of which was a Christmas Day victory over another of their old foes, the Houston Rockets.

Light at the end of the tunnel

The Warriors had another reason to feel good yesterday. After a long and miserable stretch of injuries, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel. Early on in the day, the Warriors announced that Kevon Looney would return to action after months battling neuropathy and abdominal issues.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second … [+] half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 08, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Warriors defeated the Suns 117-107. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This season was supposed to be a chance for Looney to step forward into a larger role, having earned himself a $15m, three-year deal through his performances in their two previous playoff runs.

But his health failed him, perhaps linked to the battering his body took in the Finals, where he suffered a fracture to his costal cartilage, and his subsequent attempts to play through the pain despite having initially been ruled out for the series.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said yesterday that when he told the team Looney would be returning, “everyone just broke out in applause. That doesn’t happen often. Everyone has so much respect for him.” It’s a mark of how popular Looney is, and how important his versatility, length, and basketball IQ are to the Warriors going forward.

Despite the rust, Looney managed four rebounds, two steals and a block in 13 minutes off the bench. It will be a long road back, but Looney now has a couple of months to work his way into shape ready for next season, and get to learn the tendencies of his new teammates.

Stephen Curry’s return looms

The bigger news of the day, of course, was the official announcement on Stephen Curry’s progress back from a broken hand. In an upbeat statement, the Warriors reported that Curry had made “good progress” and that he “continues to expand his individual on-court work each week”. The next update will come in four weeks, when he is re-evaluated. Kerr added before the game that the Warriors are “really hopeful that around that time he’ll be able to play. We’ll determine that around March 1.”

Some may question the wisdom of bringing Curry back at all, given that the one bonus of the Warriors miserable season is, thanks to their league-worst 11-39 record, that they are currently locked into a top-5 pick. While there will be some rust to work off, and kinks to work out with a whole bunch of different teammates on the floor, Curry always lifts the Warriors. Indeed just his presence around the team, and the positive announcement yesterday led to some better vibes after a dreadful January.

But trying to game the system rarely works out. For the young Warriors this season is hard, and the losses aren’t kind. They need those positive vibes going into next season, and Curry needs to get a rhythm back with the players who may well return to form his supporting cast. The front office will also definitely benefit from seeing how those young pieces, including D’Angelo Russell, look with Curry as they head into what could be a make-or-break summer for their championship chances over the next few years.

As for the lottery odds, finishing anywhere in the bottom five makes minimal difference in the new system. The worst three teams all have the same odds of a top-four pick (52.1%), and even if the Warriors slip to fifth-worst, they still have a 42.1% chance of a top-four pick. With only 23 games left for the Warriors as of March 1st, they won’t have much of a chance to finish outside of that range, even with Curry.

Yesterday was a positive day for the Warriors all around. A win against a former foe, with a reminder of what their one remaining star can still do when engaged, and some light at the end of the tunnel. Their hibernation is almost over.

