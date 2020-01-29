The Ring Doorbell App Is Sending Your Data To Third Parties New EFF Findings Show

Ring’s Wi-Fi Video Doorbells are popular devices that are becoming more pervasive by the day. Take a jaunt down your favorites social media platform and odds a new video captured by someone’s video doorbell is making rounds, featuring some sort of noteworthy action, whether it be a good-intentioned delivery man diligently hiding a package, a pet locked out in the middle of the night, or some nefarious character up to no good – whatever. According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, however, Ring’s Doorbell App is capturing much more than video. The EFF has found that Ring’s Doorbell App is packed with third-party data trackers.

In a post that appeared on the EFF website today, it disclosed that the Ring Doorbell App is capturing personally identifiable information including names, private IP addresses, mobile network carriers, persistent identifiers, and sensor data on the devices hosting the app. And that data is being sent to four main analytics and marketing companies. From the post, “Our testing, using Ring for Android version 3.21.1, revealed PII [Personally Identifiable Information] delivery to branch.io, mixpanel.com, appsflyer.com and facebook.com.”

The EFF also ascertained that the Ring Doorbell App is sending data to a fifth party, Google’s Crashalytics service, but the nature of the data hasn’t been resolved just yet.

The extent of the data being shared is extensive and ranges from users’ full names, e-mail addresses, and device information, and even sensor data from a device’s magnetometer, gyroscope, and/or accelerometer.

The data being mined from the Ring Doorbell App is being sent to the third parties over an encrypted HTTPs connection. I hesitate to use the word “plus” here, that measure at least makes it harder for prying to eyes to intercept the data. Then again, that also makes it more difficult for groups like the EFF to fully discern exactly what is being transmitted.

Despite assurances that the company has users’ privacy in mind, the EFF had this to say, “Ring claims to prioritize the security and privacy of its customers, yet time and again we’ve seen these claims not only fall short, but harm the customers and community members who engage with Ring’s surveillance system.” That’s about as damning a statement the EFF can make publicly and should make any supporters of Ring take pause.

