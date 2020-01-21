‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is Now The Worst Reviewed ‘Star Wars’ Movie, But Does It Deserve The Hate?

“Please clap.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

On Rotten Tomatoes, the final (Tomatometer) score for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has now settled at 52%, below even The Phantom Menace (53%), making it the worst reviewed movie in the Star Wars “trilogy of trilogies.”

At least, according to the collective opinion of 471 professional critics (the Tomatometer score doesn’t take into account audience reviews, which paint a very different picture of Skywalker, at 86%, and rate The Phantom Menace at 59%). It’s a surprisingly high contrast between audiences and critics, likely due to all the callbacks and nostalgia bait in the film – I suppose they call it “fan service” for a reason.

On IMDb, Skywalker fares a bit better, sitting at 6.9/10, just above the first two prequels, at 6.5 each.

So, does The Rise of Skywalker deserve it’s lowly Rotten Tomatoes score, falling below the much-maligned prequels? I’d argue that, yes, it absolutely does.

Don’t get me wrong – I consider the prequels absolutely unwatchable. I was young enough to enjoy them as a child, but any attempt to rewatch them as an adult reveals the dreadful, stilted dialogue, delivered in front of an empty green screen.

But there’s no denying that the prequels had a clear aim, and creative integrity, however misguided. The three films tell a politically charged tale, of how democracy can be warped into a dictatorship by the complacency of the powerful, and one Machiavellian politician who understands the weaknesses of the system better than anyone. There are very few blockbusters that even attempt to tell a story like that.

The prequels are terribly executed (that’s undeniable), but they are admirably ambitious, and they aim to expand the Star Wars universe, moving away from the simplicity of the originals, to show how the seemingly infallible Jedi collapsed under their own bloated bureaucracy and hubris.

It’s easy to describe what the prequels are about, and what they aim to do, even if they fail. But what are Disney’s sequels about? Who knows? Each individual film tells a self-sustained story, but as a collective, they contradict one another. The Rise of Skywalker desperately attempts to distance itself from The Last Jedi, and completely nullifies Anakin Skywalker’s sacrifice, invalidating the plot of six films, just so it can resurrect a fan favourite villain.

If intentionally viewed as a bad movie, however, The Rise of Skywalker is pretty entertaining. Palpatine is, as always, wonderfully camp, the action sequences are fun, and the actors are extremely charismatic, despite having little to do.

The unintended comedy of the prequels cannot be denied either; their existence has inspired thousands of memes, every single scene containing something absolutely ridiculous, delivered earnestly.

The Rise of Skywalker, however, does something that the prequels do not – they talk down to the audience. When the prequels take wild, nonsensical turns (like when Anakin suddenly slaughtered a room full of children), those decisions were made by George Lucas, who clearly believed in himself, perhaps a bit too much. That’s why those films are so amusing – they are authentically awful, like The Room, the product of an out-of-control auteur who simply cannot see his creation for what it is.

But The Rise of Skywalker feels as though every single beat was approved by a committee, carefully calculated to please as many moviegoers as possible. It’s as though the film was created by an algorithm, delivering plot twists that are instantly reversed in the very next scene, endless fetch quests that create the illusion of movement, without plot progression, and cheap fan service drizzled over every scene, like ketchup coating the taste of a bad steak.

Skywalker does not want the audience to think of the implications of its plot twists – it doesn’t even bother giving a reason for Palpatine’s resurrection! It was confident enough to never reveal what Finn was desperately trying to communicate to Rey, because it didn’t really matter.

The Rise of Skywalker, oddly enough, really reminded me of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. I had the same feeling of disorientation walking out of the cinema, having witnessed constant, unending action with no breathing room, no space to process, no context. The filmmakers threw as much as possible onto the screen, seemingly in the hope that the viewer remembers the parts they liked, the scenes that made them smile, and forget everything else.

That’s why, to my mind at least, The Rise of Skywalker deserves to be placed below The Phantom Menace. One was a massive misjudgment, made in good faith, the other was a cynical attempt to course-correct a trilogy that was built on shaky foundations and contrasting creative visions, not by creating a memorable end to the Skywalker Saga, but by reminding fans of what they liked about Star Wars in the first place.

Source