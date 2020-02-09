The Rocket League Championship Series Returns, Tops 140,000 Concurrent Twitch Viewers

server issues prevented the Rocket League Championship Series from returning last weekend, Rocket League’s premier tournament made a triumphant return to kick off its ninth season.

It was unknown if the misfire would affect the viewership numbers of the RLCS, but the extra week of waiting only added to fans’ anticipation. Over 140,000 concurrent viewers tuned into week one of the RLCS North American region league play, which peaked in viewership as former world champions Cloud9 took on the up-and-coming EUnited squad.

For context, last season’s World Championship final peaked at around 280,000 viewers, which makes this week’s league play viewership count even more encouraging—fans were riding high on the incredible conclusion of last season and could hardly wait for more professional Rocket League. Not only are the raw numbers impressive, they’re great numbers amidst a weekend packed with competing esports events. Important tournaments in Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six: Siege were competing with Rocket League for viewers throughout the weekend.

In addition, Rocket League recently hit 100 million total views on Twitch. This figure counts the total number of unique visitors to the stream, and signals a massive milestone for the growing esport.

Peak viewership for the kickoff of European league play was considerably lower at 90,000, but that figure is about 50% higher than European league play matches last season. While it’s too early to tell if these numbers are reflecting a growth in Rocket League esports, the hype of a brand new season, or (most likely) a mix of both, it’s encouraging to see that a technical misstep hasn’t hampered the steady growth of Rocket League’s audience.

” readability=”41.448″>

After server issues prevented the Rocket League Championship Series from returning last weekend, Rocket League’s premier tournament made a triumphant return to kick off its ninth season.

It was unknown if the misfire would affect the viewership numbers of the RLCS, but the extra week of waiting only added to fans’ anticipation. Over 140,000 concurrent viewers tuned into week one of the RLCS North American region league play, which peaked in viewership as former world champions Cloud9 took on the up-and-coming EUnited squad.

For context, last season’s World Championship final peaked at around 280,000 viewers, which makes this week’s league play viewership count even more encouraging—fans were riding high on the incredible conclusion of last season and could hardly wait for more professional Rocket League. Not only are the raw numbers impressive, they’re great numbers amidst a weekend packed with competing esports events. Important tournaments in Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six: Siege were competing with Rocket League for viewers throughout the weekend.

In addition, Rocket League recently hit 100 million total views on Twitch. This figure counts the total number of unique visitors to the stream, and signals a massive milestone for the growing esport.

Peak viewership for the kickoff of European league play was considerably lower at 90,000, but that figure is about 50% higher than European league play matches last season. While it’s too early to tell if these numbers are reflecting a growth in Rocket League esports, the hype of a brand new season, or (most likely) a mix of both, it’s encouraging to see that a technical misstep hasn’t hampered the steady growth of Rocket League’s audience.