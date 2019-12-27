The Rockets Come To Terms With Chris Clemons

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets is congratulated by Chris … [+] Clemons #3 in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center on November 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

I wrote back in November that converting rookie guard Chris Clemons to a standard NBA contract was inevitable. Today, per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets have reportedly come to terms with Clemons on a three-year contract.

The deal will utilize a portion of the remainder of Houston’s Mid-level Exception, similar to the mechanism utilized last season in signing then rookie forward Gary Clark. The Rockets had offered forward Danuel House Jr. a similar contract but he did not accept it, choosing to place his bets on free agency.

Prior to the agreement, Clemons was one of two Rockets on a two-way contract. What that means is that Clemons could only spend 45 days with the Rockets but could not be poached by another NBA team. His NBA salary was the rookie minimum salary pro-rated for each day he was with the Rockets, which included days he was on the active list for an NBA game or days he engaged in practices, drills, conditioning, workouts or travel with the Rockets.

The 5’9 rookie guard has averaged 4.8 points and 0.3 assists per game on the young season, but has shot 39.1% from long distance. Despite the seemingly paltry numbers, Clemons has displayed immense potential on the offensive side of the ball with his ability to create off the dribble and shoot from three-point range. On November 16, with Russell Westbrook sidelined due to scheduled rest, Clemons scored 19 points on 7/11 from the floor, including 5/9 from ‘3’.

The offensive abilities don’t come as too great of a surprise as Clemons averaged 30.1 points per game last season in college for the Campbell Fighting Camels. He went undrafted due to the question marks surrounding his size and the effects that would have on the defensive side of the ball.

In a standard G-League conversion, the player’s salary would become the NBA minimum salary but at a maximum of two years in length. The two sides, of course, are free to negotiate and sign a standard NBA contract, which is what occurred with Clemons and previously with Clark. Houston has now made a practice of utilizing its Mid-Level Exception creatively to offer rookies three-year contracts. This allows the team to keep cheap young talent under club control.

Clemons didn’t have anywhere close to the leverage that House did last season when he felt confident enough to reject Houston’s offer. At the time, House was starting for a severely depleted Rockets team in hopes of title contention; the team had no other wing options. At present, Clemons is behind both Westbrook and Austin Rivers on the point guard depth chart and figures to see even less time upon the return of combo guard Eric Gordon.

Still, the signing costs Houston next to nothing and gives them some insurance in the event that they lose Rivers next summer in free agency. I wrote back in November that Houston can use Early Bird rights to retain Rivers at over $10 million annually, if the two sides agree. At the least, Houston could have some depth locked in for the near term at point guard.

