The SF Giants Projected Best Starting Pitcher In 2020 Still Has A Lot To Prove

Kevin Gausman, then with the Reds throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of … [+] a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

If the projection systems are to be believed, the San Francisco Giants will have better starting pitching than it may appear at first glance. With Madison Bumgarner off to pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Giants are left with a collection of veterans on the back ends of long deals, young pitchers still finding their way and a couple of reclamation projects hoping they can still one day score a big contract. Not the most fearsome group out there, yet Giants’ fans can expect a staff that generally gives the offense a chance to win. No one here dominates, but it’s a group that holds up under scrutiny better than what one might imagine on first glance.

At the time of writing, both the Steamer and ATC projection systems have released their projections, and they have identified the same starting pitcher as most likely to succeed in orange and black. It’s not Jeff Samardzija, who put together a decent rebound campaign in 2019, nor is it Johnny Cueto, the one-time ace who managed to come back in time for 16 innings at the end of last year. No, the Giants top starter, according to both systems, has never quite seemed to deliver on his big potential, and was scooped up on a barely-noticed one-year deal in December. It’s the 29-year-old Kevin Gausman.

Gausman has shown flashes of excellence in his career. Back in 2014, his first season as a full-time starter, he was masterful at preventing home runs for the Orioles, and pitched to a 3.57 ERA. That strategy hasn’t worked for him since, but his strikeout rate has leapt up in subsequent seasons, and he’s generally kept his walk rate under three per nine innings. Things seemed to fall apart for him last season, which he started in Atlanta and ended in Cincinnati. He dropped his slider and increased his split-finger fastball use, becoming a two-pitch pitcher. The splitter worked great, but his four-seam fastball couldn’t hold its end of the bargain – he gave up a .323 batting average and .550 slugging percentage on the pitch. He also spent a fifth of his innings as a reliever (the Reds used him out of the bullpen), where he was significantly more effective.

That brings up the question of where the Giants will use him, and if his projections are getting skewed by his time in relief. To that latter question: yes, undoubtedly. As a reliever, his strikeout rate jumped from 23.6% to 32.9%, his walk rate dropped a tick, and his home run rate plummeted from 1.43 per nine innings to 0.89. Put that all together and his reliever ERA (3.10) was half his starter ERA (6.37).

His projections seem especially responsive to those peripheral stats, and, interestingly, produce nearly identical outlooks. They see Gausman in 2020 as a pitcher with an ERA a hair above four, with just under a strikeout per inning and about 2.6 walks per nine. Both project him as a full-time starter, but without getting into the guts of the system, we don’t know if they are applying an exchange rate to his reliever innings.

Either way, one wonders if there is room for some pitch mix tinkering. It’s easy to sit back and say, “do more of the good pitch and less of the bad one,” but part of the reason he was more effective as a reliever is that he made more use of his best pitch. The other obvious cause was that he threw harder, but, that’s a difference of about one mile per hour – it matters, but not enough to cut his ERA in half.

The other open question is if Manager Gabe Kapler will get creative with Gausman’s usage. He seems like a prime candidate to go twice through the order and no more, so that he maintains his velocity and can operate as a two-pitch pitcher. (That said, in 20.2 innings after the second time through the order, Gausman had similar results with better peripherals than the first two times, but none of it was good – his ERA was over six as a starter no matter what part of the game it was.)

While the projection systems think highly of Gausman, it’s just as likely that he flames out, and finds himself pitching few innings of any importance by midseason. It’s also possible that the Giants found themselves a bargain. We shall see when the projected innings turn into real ones.

Source