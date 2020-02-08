The SF Giants’ Trevor Gott Has Got A Chance To Be Good

San Francisco Giants’ relief pitcher Trevor Gott, right, greets catcher Buster Posey after a … [+] baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Phoenix. The Giants won 10-9 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Modern baseball analysis has brought us the idea of the “replacement level” player – that is, a player who is assumed to be readily available in the minor leagues or via a trivial trade. These are the players who form the baseline from which we compare everyone else. They are the generic answer to, “who would we have if we didn’t have you.” To find an exemplar of replacement level, look for transactions like the one that brought Trevor Gott to the San Francisco Giants on February 13th, 2019: the Washington Nationals trade Trevor Gott to the San Francisco Giants for cash. No need to send a player back the other way, just throw us a few bucks. Gott had middling results over 52.2 relief innings for the Giants, but showed that he has the potential to be something more.

By the “three true outcomes” of strikeouts, walks and home runs, Gott was excellent in 2019. His 26.6% strikeout rate paired with a 7.9% walk rate and 0.68 HR/9 would generally lead to an ERA of 3.12, and that’s before factoring in Gott’s pitcher-friendly park. And yet Gott’s actual ERA was 4.44. What gives? Did an unsustainably high proportion of the batted balls he gave up go for hits? Nope, in fact his .276 BABIP is quite low (and hard to repeat, though it will help if he can keep inducing loads of pop-ups). Perhaps he gave up lots of doubles and triples? Wrong again: his .316 slugging percentage against shows that wasn’t an issue. That leaves left-on-base rate, and that’s where we can find the reason for Gott’s inflated ERA. While not too many batters reached base against Gott, three out of eight that did came into score. That’s well above league average, and given his other stats, there’s no particular reason we should expect that to continue.

However, it’s not all rosy for Gott. That home run rate will likely come up a bit (he hasn’t shown any particular ability to suppress homers in previous years), and the BABIP may rise too. The more fundamental issue, however, is his curveball. It’s basically the only non-fastball pitch he throws, and it’s not a good pitch. It rates quite poorly by spin rate, and hitters teed off on it last season, hitting .361 with a .583 slugging against the pitch. It fared better in 2018, but the pitch lost an inch of drop in 2019, and it became a major liability.

Gott can be a real weapon out of the bullpen, but he either needs to improve the curve or find another pitch. He might try working in his changeup more, which is a fairly standard offering by movement. He would do well to see if he can actually slow the pitch down a bit. It’s five MPH slower than his fastball, and the optimal gap is closer to ten MPH. If he can add a touch more movement as a trade for that velocity, then all of a sudden we’re looking at a dangerous pitcher. If he can’t find a good secondary offering, he will be more of a filler option, one who might be vulnerable to the new rule that dictates that any pitcher must face three batters or finish the inning the they started.

He’s not a finished product, but hopefully 2020 will bring Trevor Gott the opportunity to find his secondary pitch. If he does, he will be something much more than a replacement level player.

