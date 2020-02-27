The Size Of America’s Immigrant Electorate Doubled Since 2000 [Infographic]

Pew Research Center has released new data on America’s immigrant electorate. Back in 2000, the U.S. had some 12 million foreign-born eligible voters and that grew to 22 million by 2018. Pew used Census Bureau data to forecast that it will grow further this year, hitting 23.2 million, a whopping 93% increase since 2000. That means 9.8% of U.S. eligible voters will be foreign born by the time Americans go to the polls in November – a record high. Between 2000 and 2020, the U.S.-born eligible voter population grew at a slower pace, rising from 181 million to 215 million, an increase of 18%.

The growth in the country’s foreign-born eligible voter population reflects two key U.S. population trends. Since the Immigration and Nationality Act became law in 1965, the nation’s immigrant population has grown from 9.6 million (5% of the population) to 45 million (13.9% of the population). The second factor is a rising number and share of immigrants living in the U.S. naturalizing in recent years. Between 2009 and 2019 alone, some 7.2 million immigrants naturalized and became Americans citizens.

Today, the vast majority of immigrant voters in the U.S. are from Latin America or Asia. The former group made up 34% of all immigrant eligible voters in 2018 while Asians accounted for 31% of the immigrant electorate. When it comes to the origin countries of immigrant eligible voters, Mexico comes first. In 2018, there were 3.5 million Mexican immigrant eligible voters, accounting for 16% of total immigrant electorate. The Philippines had the second-highest number of immigrant eligible voters with 1.4 million while India had the third-highest number with 1.4 million.

*Click below to enlarge (charted by Statista)

Eligible foreign-born voters in the U.S. by year. Statista

