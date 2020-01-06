Home Technology The Smallest Galaxies Have Off-Kilter Black Holes, But Astronomers Know Why
The Smallest Galaxies Have Off-Kilter Black Holes, But Astronomers Know Why

written by Forbes January 6, 2020
the first verified one discovered in 2011.

When major mergers of similarly-sized galaxies occur in the Universe, they form new stars out of the… [+] hydrogen and helium gas present within them. This can result in severely increased rates of star-formation, similar to what we observe inside the nearby galaxy Henize 2-10, located 30 million light years away. This is the first dwarf galaxy to be found with a very massive, but not supermassive, black hole in its interior.

X-ray (NASA/CXC/Virginia/A.Reines et al); Radio (NRAO/AUI/NSF); Optical (NASA/STScI)

However, solely finding radio emissions isn’t enough: active black holes and star-formation bursts can create that signal.

The dwarf galaxy UGCA 281, shown here as imaged by Hubble in the visible and ultraviolet, is rapidly… [+] forming new stars. Radio emissions coming from galaxies could either indicate the presence of a feeding massive black hole, or, as is the case here, a region of active star formation.

NASA, ESA, and the LEGUS team

Researchers led by Dr. Amy Reines just conducted the first large-scale radio survey looking for black holes in dwarf galaxies.

A small section of the Karl Jansky Very Large Array, one of the world’s largest and most powerful… [+] arrays of radio telescopes. The radio capabilities of this array, in terms of resolution and sensitivity, place it among the top 2 or 3 arrays in the entire world.

John Fowler

Using the Very Large Array, her team surveyed 111 dwarf galaxies, and found 13 of them that showed evidence for massive black holes.

Visible-light images of galaxies that VLA observations showed to have massive black holes. Center… [+] illustration is artist’s conception of the rotating disk of material falling into such a black hole, and the jets of material propelled outward.

Sophia Dagnello, NRAO/AUI/NSF; DECaLS survey; CTIO.

Remarkably, approximately half of the black holes were not located at the galaxy’s centers, but were significantly off-kilter.

These 13 galaxies, out of the 111 candidates imaged by the VLA, all show evidence for an active… [+] massive black hole in their interior. Only approximately half of these galaxies have the black hole’s location aligning with the galaxy’s physical center.

A. E. Reines et al. (2019), arXiv:1909.04670

The reason is straightforward but fascinating: the quiet galaxies have centered black holes, but merging/interacting galaxies have them off-center.

6 of the 13 dwarf galaxies imaged from the VLA study show a significant offset from the center in… [+] the location of the black hole. All of these galaxies show evidence in their morphology for a recent merger or gravitational interaction with a companion galaxy.

A. E. Reines et al. (2019), arXiv:1909.04670

Perhaps, when they finish settling down, their black holes will be centered after all.

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more. ” readability=”50.920688491394″>

