The Success Of The New ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie Shows That Hollywood Needs To Listen To Gamers

Sonic the Hedgehog movie, it has gone on to have one of the best opening weekends at the box office for a gaming adaptation.

According to Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog made $57 million at the US box office during its launch weekend, for a global total of $100 million. That beats Detective Pikachu, that made $54 million in its opening weekend last year and was the previous record holder.

While the reviews are a bit mixed, the audience reaction has been very positive. Something that my colleague Paul Tassi correctly points out to do with being of a certain age and having grown up with the original games.

The main point here though is that the fact that Paramount changed the character design of Sonic after the initial version horrified gamers the world over. In doing so, they listened to their audience and had the character brought more in line with the original games, to the extent that it delayed the release of the film.

Much like how the Marvel movies are very much done from an informed standpoint in relation to the original comics, maybe it’s time Hollywood learned that the same also applies for games.

Understanding the history of gaming and actually having hands on experience of how games play is incredibly valuable if you want to adapt them into movies.

Listening to the comments from people who played the Sonic the Hedgehog games meant that this movie adaptation has finally reached its intended audience.

This Sonic the Hedgehog movie works because it appeals to the audience that actually care about the blue furball in the first place and that’s how it is supposed to work. Here’s hoping that this kind of sensible behavior on the part of Hollywood executives becomes more prevalent in the future, rather than a depressing rarity.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.

” readability=”45.57838880849″>

The new live-action ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie has had a very strong opening weekend.

Paramount Pictures, Sega

After all the drama surrounding the new live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, it has gone on to have one of the best opening weekends at the box office for a gaming adaptation.

According to Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog made $57 million at the US box office during its launch weekend, for a global total of $100 million. That beats Detective Pikachu, that made $54 million in its opening weekend last year and was the previous record holder.

While the reviews are a bit mixed, the audience reaction has been very positive. Something that my colleague Paul Tassi correctly points out to do with being of a certain age and having grown up with the original games.

The main point here though is that the fact that Paramount changed the character design of Sonic after the initial version horrified gamers the world over. In doing so, they listened to their audience and had the character brought more in line with the original games, to the extent that it delayed the release of the film.

Much like how the Marvel movies are very much done from an informed standpoint in relation to the original comics, maybe it’s time Hollywood learned that the same also applies for games.

Understanding the history of gaming and actually having hands on experience of how games play is incredibly valuable if you want to adapt them into movies.

Listening to the comments from people who played the Sonic the Hedgehog games meant that this movie adaptation has finally reached its intended audience.

This Sonic the Hedgehog movie works because it appeals to the audience that actually care about the blue furball in the first place and that’s how it is supposed to work. Here’s hoping that this kind of sensible behavior on the part of Hollywood executives becomes more prevalent in the future, rather than a depressing rarity.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.