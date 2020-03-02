The Tampa Bay Lightning Will Push Forward Without Injured Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay’s captain and all-time leading goal scorer, will be out at least six weeks … [+] following surgery for a core muscle injury. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Leadership on and off the ice. Superior work on the powerplay, the penalty kill and in the faceoff circle.

It is never a good time to lose a player of Steven Stamkos’ caliber, of which there are few. For the Tampa Bay Lightning to lose their captain for potentially two months as the calendar turned to March is tough to take, but must be dealt with.

The team announced Saturday that a core muscle injury requiring surgery to be performed Monday will shut down the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer (422) for six-to-eight weeks, but really who knows how long given the type of injury.

When Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby was shelved in early November with the same injury, the expectation was he would be out for a minimum of six weeks and he returned after missing nine weeks. When Crosby’s teammate, Nick Bjugstad, underwent the same procedure in mid-November he was expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks and has yet to return. In other words, there is no telling.

The 30-year-old Stamkos, whose 29 goals and 66 points are second on the team, missed three games the second week of February with a “lower-body” injury. He returned to the lineup and in his fifth game back, Thursday against Toronto, he left after two periods.

“Without him, we lose a weapon and we have to get more creative on the powerplay by moving guys around a little to create a little bit more deception,” said coach Jon Cooper, following his team’s 4-3 win over visiting Calgary on Saturday. “But you can’t replace him. He is one of the best in the world at what he does.”

Without Stamkos in the lineup against Calgary, Tampa Bay recorded three special teams goals (two on the powerplay) for the first time since December 23 versus Florida. Everybody had a hand in the success against the Flames, including deadline acquisitions Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, both of whom were a noticeable presence on the penalty kill.

“He is going to be tough to replace, but we are going to have to battle through it,” said Yanni Gourde, who had the shorthanded goal against the Flames. “Everybody is going to have to step their game up. We are going to be ready for the challenge.”

Even without Stamkos the Lightning, whose 87 points are third-most in the NHL and seven behind Atlantic Division-leading Boston, are not lacking goal scorers and playmakers.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, who have been joined by Ondrej Palat on the top line in Stamkos’ absence, may not be scoring the way they did last season when each found the back of the net 41 times. However, they have combined for 54 goals and five other players have at least 14 goals. That includes Coleman, who scored 21 with New Jersey.

Most of this season the team has been pretty darn good at keeping pucks out of its own net. The Lightning recently had a 26-game stretch in which they did not allow more than three goals in a game. A lot goes into compiling such an impressive streak, not the least of which was the often scintillating play of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is in the Vezina Trophy conversation after winning the award a year ago.

Speaking of hardware, Victor Hedman is a leading Norris Trophy contender and Anthony Cirelli is at the top of the list when it comes to capturing the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward.

Indeed, there is plenty of talent and production to go around and the hope is everybody goes about their business, especially with the postseason six weeks hence.

“(Stamkos) has been with this franchise for so long and kind of sets the standard,” said Alex Killorn, who has scored a career-high 24 goals. “But there are plenty of leaders on this team. We have a couple of new guys, a couple of veteran guys. So that will help.”

Killorn was referring to Coleman, Goodrow and defenseman Zach Bogosian, a 12-year veteran who was signed with Tampa Bay on February 23 after being waived by Buffalo. They will be counted on to contribute just as much as anybody else.

“It is going to take everyone to rally behind (the loss of Stamkos) and everybody is going to have a little bit more of a role,” said Tyler Johnson. “Everyone is going to have to step up and we are going to have to do it together. Hopefully, (Stamkos) can have a quick recovery and maybe he can come back a little sooner. Who knows?”

The way it looks at this point, Stamkos, who has played all 82 games four times and has also missed a significant number of games, including in the postseason, during his 12-year career, should not be counted on for the opening round.

Regardless of who is in the lineup or not when the curtain rises on the postseason the week of April 6, the Lightning will be tasked with authoring a much different result than last spring when their team was swept in the first round by Columbus after tying the league record for most wins (62) and capturing the President’s Trophy as the league’s top team with 128 points.

“Anytime you have a big part of your team (out of the lineup), and he’s your captain, it’s a loss,” said Cooper. “But it’s also used as motivation for him, so let’s try to extend our season, keep going and it will be a pretty good bonus to get him back.”

