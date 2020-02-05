Home Technology The Third Season For ‘Castlevania’ Will Be Released This March
Technology

The Third Season For ‘Castlevania’ Will Be Released This March

written by Forbes February 5, 2020
The Third Season For ‘Castlevania’ Will Be Released This March
Netflix Castlevania Third Season

‘Castlevania’ gets a new season this march on Netflix.

Netflix, Konami

It finally looks like the third season of Castlevania will be released on Netflix this coming March.

The last we heard about the third season was last year and that it would be potentially released in December. It seems there were some delays though, but the third season is now finally on its way.

Announced via Netflix’s own Twitter account (shown below), we also got to see the new key art for the season.

The third season will also have 10 episodes, which is even longer than the excellent second season, that clocked in at 8 episodes.

While the second season ended with a lot of major plot points wrapped up, it still left a lot of other major story arcs unfinished and to be explored.

In that, the main trio of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard went their respective ways but it still leaves Grant Danasty to reveal himself at some point.

This is because this Netflix series is based off the plot and some of the events from the classic NES games Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse.

While this animated series paints Dracula as a more sympathetic character compared to the game and Alucard’s mission subsequently a bittersweet one, there is plenty still left to explore here.

Especially as, in theory, we could even catch up to the events in Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night at some point.

It’s clear that the third season will be covering more ground though, what with the increased episode count, and that makes me very happy indeed.

The third season for Castlevania is released on March 5 via Netflix. If you are curious about the series, then also feel free to check out my interview with its showrunner Adi Shankar.

Follow me on TwitterFacebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nvidia Is Preparing An Unexpected Surprise For Linux...

December 6, 2019

‘Fortnite’ Guide: How And Where To Skydive Through...

December 5, 2019

The Best Machine Learning Startups To Work For...

December 29, 2019

Target Sale News: Best New Deals Best Black...

January 1, 2020

This Is What We’ll See When Betelgeuse Really...

January 23, 2020

New Apple Documents Reveal Gaming Keyboard For MacBook...

January 9, 2020

Ten Years Later, The Original Apple iPad Is...

January 28, 2020

Beyond ‘Decoupling’: How China Will Reshape Global Trade...

December 4, 2019

LG OLED65E9 OLED TV Review: Super Sonics

November 29, 2019

Christmas Day Sees The Third, Final And Most...

December 21, 2019