The Third Season Of ‘Castlevania’ Holds Nothing Back With New Trailer

February 16, 2020
second season, we now get a small glimpse of the terrifying narrative outcomes that await humanity in the upcoming third season of Castlevania.

The new trailer (shown below) obviously doesn’t give away much but it does show that even with Dracula (supposedly) dead, the entirety of humanity is still in grave danger.

Thankfully, Alucard, Sypha and Trevor are still about, so it looks like the armies of evil have their work cut out for them.

There’s still no sign of Grant Danasty though, which I suppose is to be expected in a trailer, but I was hoping for at least a hint of his presence.

This is because the series is, in part, based upon the NES game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and that featured four playable characters; Alucard, Sypha, Trevor and Grant.

While the first two seasons of Castlevania omitted Grant, I am still holding out that he may pop up in the third season. I mean, it’s not as though Trevor, Sypha and Alucard couldn’t use the help.

The third season of Castlevania is released on March 5 on Netflix.

