The Top 5 Retail News Stories Of 2020

Walmart’s e-commerce efforts will be one of the Top 5 retail stories of the new year. (Photo by … [+] Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Predicting the future is a fool’s pursuit it’s been said but sometimes the need to do so overwhelms any amount of common sense or logic.

That’s even more the case at the end of the year when forecasting what’s likely to happen in the new year seems to be epidemic. It’s even worse when the decade turns. (And let’s not get into that old thing about the decade not really starting until 2021, it’s an argument in search of anyone who cares.)

So, never one to shy away from the prognostication game, here are the 5 Big News stories that will dominate the retail headlines over the next 12 months. You read them here first.

1. Walmart E-Commerce Growth Continues…But At Slower Pace

Having finally decided to stop wasting its time with online afterthoughts that were rounding errors on its $500 billion top line, the Boys from Bentonville double down on their two key core strengths: 3,000 physical stores and a grocery business that already has its infrastructure in place.

There is more buy-online/pick-up-in-store, more deliveries from store inventories, more using Sam’s as distribution centers, more of anything that melds together online and physical retailing.

But unlike 2019 when it was picking up share just by showing up for work and getting the basics right, Walmart will start to see a slowdown in its growth as pushback from Amazon takes its toll (see #2). Having sworn off digital start-ups, it may require a dramatic move on Walmart’s part to keep the needle moving, perhaps in 2020…or perhaps the year after.

2. Amazon Buys Major Grocery Chain

Having concluded that it can’t build out its own branded super market chain fast enough and that Whole Foods is not the answer to its next category domination move, Mr. Bezos will be buying up a large player in the business.

He will have his pick of operations as many regional chains struggle to compete against both Walmart and any pending Amazonian infiltration. But again, after learning what he could about the business with Whole Foods he will want somebody much larger that gets him to the grocery big leagues faster.

He will want a national or nearly national chain and it won’t really matter whether it operates under one name or several, he’s going to rebrand it all Amazon Prime. He will want a mass merchant that appeals to the heart of the grocery-buying public not a fringe player. And he won’t be afraid to spend some money to get what he wants.

He’ll pick up a company that’s huge but can be bought for a fraction of the market cap of Amazon and that will require limited capital investment. And he’ll want somebody that is far enough along on its own omnichannel and digital path that it will be easier to integrate into the Amazon biosphere.

In 2020 Amazon will buy Kroger.

3. With Baker Gone, HBC Twists and Turns in the North American Retail Currents

It’s still unclear who will own what’s left of this once-mighty retail conglomerate that at one time controlled a stable of brands across two continents.

What can be said is that Richard Baker, the impresario who assembled this empire and then shoveled as quickly as he could to jettison large parts of it will no longer be running the show. Despite a hand-picked board that has followed him down this disastrous path, a combination of external investors and internal powers will demand his departure.

Whether this means the final disassembly of the two key remaining parts – Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay – or some new configuration may not be settled this year but a plan will be put in place to reverse the long, long slide of these venerable nameplates.

In other words, it will be somebody else’s problem in 2020.

4. Bed Bath & Beyond Most Changed Retailer of the Year

Just two months after its new CEO, Mark Tritton, showed up, he pulled off a Pre-Christmas Purge, getting rid of virtually the entire upper management of the company in one fell swoop.

That was just the first step in a series of rolling changes at the troubled retailer, which had seen flat sales for years, an underwhelming online business and too many stores under too many store names.

Tritton moved quickly in the new year on all fronts. He sold off Cost Plus World Market for pennies on the dollar to the Schottenstein Boys, got an off-price price on Christmas Tree Shops from TJX which converted the stores to HomeGoods and HomeSense units, eliminated free-standing Harmon Beauty stores and shut down One Kings Lane. That left the BBB mothership and buybuyBaby. One hundred of the former were shut down and another 50 were converted to the latter.

He set up an in-house product development and sourcing arm but it took much longer than planned to get it up and running so the Bed Bath stores, while cleaner and less cluttered, still reflected the existing merchandising plan. Those changes would come in 2021.

But with everything else Tritton put into play in 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond would be the most changed retailer of the year. Not to mention, the one with the greatest gain in its stock price.

5. Sears/Kmart Finally Put Out of Their – and Our – Misery

It had been predicted for years and almost came to fruition in 2019 but this is the year that Eddie Lampert will finally give up the ghost of retailing that has been an aberration for the better part of two decades.

The two retail nameplates will go out with a whimper, with less than 100 stores still open for business at the bitter end. Fast Eddie will still be talking the talk but his walk will be flat-footed and the courts will finally say enough is enough.

Of course, stores and websites bearing these two hallowed names will live on in various forms but one thing will be different when the year is over: we won’t have Eddie Lampert to kick around anymore. He’ll be home licking his wounds – and counting his money – at his mansion off the coast of Miami.

See you next year.

