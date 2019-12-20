The Top Ten VR Games of 2019

This year, virtual reality (VR) games have really come into their own, boasting higher quality gameplay than we’ve ever seen before. As we’re nearing the end of the year, it’s the perfect time to look back over all the incredible releases. Some of my personal favourites are listed below (in no particular order).

Although I haven’t included VR rhythm game, Beat Saber, in the list—as it wasn’t released in 2019—it does deserve a mention for the Oculus Quest version, which has only been available from May this year (when the hardware was released). The freedom of the Quest unlocks the full potential for Beat Saber. If you haven’t given it a go yet, it’s an absolute must.

Asgards Wrath

This 25-hour fantasy role-playing epic is impressive. Many have said it’s the best VR game they have played to date. The fact it was built from the ground up for VR specifically makes it stand out. The game, which is developed by Sanzaru Games, is set in the universe of Norse mythology. During the experience, you switch back and forth between your towering God form and your mortal form, which has special powers. It’s a rich and captivating adventure.

sanzaru

Pistol Whip

A VR rhythm shooter that engages your body in a unique and compelling way. It’s pretty easy to pick up, but hard to master. You’re constantly moving through levels and need to dodge enemy bullets, Keanu Reeves Matrix-style, to pounding EDM music acting as the soundtrack to your adventure. If you love SUPERHOT VR and Beat Saber, this game is the perfect mix of the two!

Cloudhead Games

Stormland

This expansive VR game from Insomniac immerses you in the world of Stormland, an alien sky full of exotic life and scattered android civilization. Players step into the role of an android who has been shattered by the evil Tempest. While the cooperative play is fairly standard—two players can explore, rather than one—it’s the freedom of the play that makes this experience unforgettable. Fight robots, soar across chasms, bound up cliffs—the environment is built to make the player feel powerful.

insomniac

Vader Immortal

Vader Immortal is composed of three episodes, each of which lasts less than an hour, although there’s a non-narrative lightsaber dojo for long-term play. This Star Wars adventure was created by ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm in collaboration with Oculus Studios. In the experience, you are a smuggler, pulled into a scheme by none other than Darth Vader himself. With the help of your droid wingman, ZO-E3, you navigate the dangers of the fortress, hone your lightsaber skills, and meet new characters along the way. A must for Star Wars fans.

ilmxlab

Audica

This VR “rhythm shooter” combines award-winning music gameplay with precision shooting mechanics in a cosmic arena. Made by Harmonix, the guys behind Rock Band and Dance Central, the aim of the game is to smash targets to the beat of a soundtrack. Reminiscent of Beat Saber, there’s a lot of sweeping gestures. You’ll need to be accurate and focus on timing to ensure you hit the shot combos and succeed.

Harmonix Music Systems, Inc

A Fisherman’s Tale

This is a mind-bending VR puzzle adventure game from InnerspaceVR. You play as Bob, a tiny fisherman puppet inside a model lighthouse. A storm means you need to leave your cabin and that’s when you realise everything is not what you expected. The core mechanic of the puzzles in the game is that you can shrink and grow the size of any objects that are interactive. It takes a little getting used to, but you’ll soon be hooked!

Innerspace VR

Red Matter

Set during a fictitious cold-war, this retro-inspired puzzle adventure game challenges you to navigate Saturn’s moons to uncover a top-secret research project. In Red Matter, you play as Agent Epsilon—a super-spy astronaut—and you are equipped with various hi-tech tools to decipher hidden messages and investigate the facility. The graphics in this game are simply stunning and every tiny detail has been executed beautifully—it’s no wonder it’s being dubbed the best looking game on Quest. The gameplay is excellent too—the puzzles are unique to their environment and make you think, but are not too hard. The story is multi-layered with a number of twists, with the biggest at the end.

Vertical Robot

The Under Presents

First launched at Sundance Festival, The Under Presents is now available on Oculus Quest for anyone to try. If you do try it, you are in for something quite unique—live theatre is integrated into the experience. Unlike other VR experiences, in The Under Presents, users are exposed to real actors giving live and scripted performances. The performances are expected to continue into early 2020. Players cannot speak in The Under, but the actors can. They also have the ability to take audience members on stage for interactive sections or even “punish” them for any misbehavior by putting them in a cage.

tender claws

No Man’s Sky

The famous (and infamous) dense space exploration game can be enjoyed on the PlayStation 4’s VR headset. You’re taken right into the heart of the new worlds you discover and you need to figure out what’s at the center of the universe through piecing together clues and events that unfold. You’ll never run out of new things to see and find—there’s 30 hours of story content—as you hunt for resources to improve your ship and travel even greater distances.

Hello Games

Blood and Truth

This PSVR exclusive title has been a huge hit with players and critics alike. It is a first-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of a former Special Forces soldier who is fighting to save his family from a London crime boss. You start of armed with a single pistol, but you progress to owning much more firepower and using your hands to unpick locks. The number of positive reviews for this game firmly place it in this top 10. I’m crossing my fingers that it will come out on Oculus/Vive as well in 2020.

SIE London Studio

