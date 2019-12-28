The Trail Blazers’ Most Impactful Moments Of The Decade, Part 1

PORTLAND, OR – APRIL 24: Brandon Roy #7 of the Portland Trail Blazers comes into the game against … [+] the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2010 at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers defeated the Suns 96-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The 2010s were a roller-coaster ride for the Portland Trail Blazers and their fans, as an era that started with so much promise went down in the flames of knee injuries, and another era led by a star point guard started and evolved.

There were several key days and moments that had long-lasting impact on the franchise during the decade. A look back at, in chronological order, starting with these four:

April 24, 2010 – Brandon Roy’s dramatic return

If you were in what was then the Rose Garden before Game 4 of the Blazers’ first-round playoff series against Phoenix, you might have caught a remarkable moment. On the scoreboard, a live image was shown of the Blazers in the hallway getting ready to run out for warm-ups, a common sight at any NBA game. But this one had something unexpected: Brandon Roy.

Roy had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus just eight days earlier, and was not expected to play at all in the series. And yet, there he was, and as the realization of what was happening spread through the arena, the crowd roared in the most spine-tingling way. Roy’s entry into the game prompted another remarkable reaction:

Roy played 26 minutes and had 10 points, and the Blazers got the win. But for all the Willis Reed comparisons, Roy really wasn’t able to do much in the series’ two remaining games, and the Blazers were eliminated. The remarkable moment, it turned out, was also a signal that something had changed. The knees of Roy, who had made his final All-Star Game earlier in the season, were so damaged, he was no longer able to be the franchise player.

The next season saw Roy, the team and fans in a state of denial about one of the most popular players the franchise history. Roy was just a shell of his old self in playing 47 games, able to start just 23. But he did leave fans with one final memory.

Exactly one day short of a full year from his comeback against Phoenix, Roy had a final curtain call with Portland, in another first-round Game 4, this time against Dallas. The fact that the performance was viewed as a near miracle, and not the great performance a healthy Roy routinely gave, showed just how much things had changed. Any Blazers fan knows exactly what happened:

The legendary performance became the curtain call for Roy, who in December of 2011 was waived by the Blazers under the league’s amnesty clause.

Feb. 1, 2011 – LaMarcus Aldridge takes a big step: As Roy faded away as a player, coach Nate McMillan turned to Roy’s fellow 2006 draft pick to carry the scoring load. The Blazers were having an up-and-down season that included a six-game losing streak, and they came into their Feb. 1 home game off two losses as they prepared to take on San Antonio, which entered the game with a league-best 40-7 record.

Aldridge responded with a career-high 40 points to go with 11 rebounds as he led the Blazers to a 99-86 victory. Aldridge, of whom there was plenty of talk about deserving his first All-Star Game selection (that didn’t come until the following season), was so dominant against the Spurs, their coach, Gregg Popovich, sought him out after the final buzzer for a handshake.

“He had a decent game, didn’t he?” Popovich said after the game. “I think we held him to 40, or 35. … I stopped counting it after a while. I don’t know what it was. Obviously he had a great game.”

Aldridge already was a very good player, but the performance against the Spurs really cemented that the Blazers were now his team, and really would be for the next five years.

The Blazers played their next three games on the road, then returned to the Rose Garden on Feb. 7 against Chicago, one of the league’s best teams. Aldridge put on another sterling performance, this time scoring 42 points, including 13 of Portland’s final 18 points, in a 109-103 victory. Those back-to-back home performances established Aldridge as Portland’s marquee player.

March 15, 2012 – Blazers blow it up

The Trail Blazers were on a road trip, between games in New York and Chicago, when the franchise called a news conference back in Portland. The Rose Garden was occupied by the NCAA Tournament, so the Blazers took the unusual step of having media go into the team’s offices in the Rose Garden and gather in a meeting room.

There, team officials talked about the decisions they made to essentially blow up the season with 23 games remaining, a one-day housecleaning unlike any in franchise history.

Coach Nate McMillan was fired, replaced for the rest of the season by assistant coach Kaleb Canales. Starters Gerald Wallace and Marcus Camby were traded, and two players were waived, including former No. 1 draft pick Greg Oden, who had last played in a game in 2009.

It was a stunning turn in a season that had turned sour. The Blazers, in the wake of Roy’s retirement, had gathered a group of veterans around Aldridge in an attempt to put together a playoff team, but they had little opportunity to gel as the NBA lockout kept them from being able to have a full training camp, and with a crammed schedule that included several three-games-in-three-nights stretches that left little time for practice. Newcomers Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford never really fit in, players seemed to prioritize personal agendas, and the team had lost four of five games – with all four losses coming by double digits — when the decision to hit the self-destruct button was made.

A few days after he was fired, McMillan, who had coached the Blazers for six-plus seasons, showed the class that made him such a valuable addition to the franchise when he was hired in 2005 following the team’s infamous Jail Blazers era. He purchased a full-page ad in what was then Portland’s daily newspaper, thanking fans for their support.

Although the trades seemed more about breaking up the roster, one of them would prove to be among the most consequential in team history: the deal that sent Wallace to New Jersey for center Mehmet Okur and forward Shawne Williams – neither of whom ever played for Portland – and a first-round draft pick. Chad Buchanan, serving as Portland’s interim general manager, negotiated to get the pick to be only top-three protected, meaning the Nets kept it if they ended up with the No. 3 pick through the draft lottery; otherwise the Blazers got the pick.

“It is a very attractive pick and it’s a very strong draft class coming up,” Buchanan said.

The pick ended up No. 6, which Portland used to draft Damian Lillard.

June 6, 2012 – New era of Blazers basketball starts with a new GM

The current era of Blazers basketball is built on a three-legged foundation, including the star player, Lillard, and coach, Terry Stotts. The other leg was the first join: Neil Olshey, who was introduced on June 6 as general manager.

A one-time soap opera actor, Olshey brought a big personality, and offered long, wordy answers at press conferences that seemed designed to boost thesaurus sales. But he has also brought stability to a position that was wildly unstable for five years, with Kevin Pritchard – who was seemingly building a championship roster with Oden, Roy and Aldridge – fired on draft day, 2010, and his successor, Rich Cho, fired after 10 months on the job. Buchanan served on a interim basis for more than a year.

In his first two months, Olshey added the other two pillars, first using the pick Buchanan coaxed out of New Jersey to draft Lillard, who in eight seasons has made himself one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Olshey also conducted a remarkably leak-free coaching search, with even Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the team “said in a statement” that Stotts had been hired. Stotts, who had a career 115-168 record as a head coach, with Atlanta and Milwaukee, had served as an assistant coach with Dallas for four seasons, including on the Mavericks’ 2011 championship team who beat Portland in a first-round series most remembered in Portland for Roy’s remarkable fourth quarter. Stotts brought a gifted offensive mind and a remarkable talent for getting the most out of players no matter their limits.

Olshey took the Blazers through several versions of, as he would say, “roster composition,” first with a group that included Aldridge and Lillard, then with CJ McCollum joining Lillard as the featured scorer. His working relationship with the late Paul Allen, the team owner until his death last year, and Stotts and Lillard has been at center of Blazers for the 2010s.

Continued Sunday …

