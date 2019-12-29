The Trail Blazers’ Most Impactful Moments Of The Decade, Part 2

PORTLAND, OR – MAY 2: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers (L) celebrates with Robin … [+] Lopez #42 after Lilliard hit a last second shot to win the game in the fourth quarter of Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Houston Rockets during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at the Moda Center on May 2, 2014 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The 2010s were a roller-coaster ride for the Portland Trail Blazers and their fans, as an era that started with so much promise went down in the flames of knee injuries, and another era led by a star point guard started and evolved.

On Saturday, we looked at the first four key moments that had long-lasting impact on the franchise during the decade. Today, we present the final four:

May 2, 2014 – The shot for ages

Any Blazers fan, really, any NBA fan, know what happened in Game 6 of the Blazers’ first-round series against the Houston Rockets. With Houston leading 98-96 with 0.9 seconds left, Damian Lillard broke free and hit a 3-pointer to win not just the game, but the series as well.

Lillard, of course, would duplicate the walk-off series-winning shot in 2019, when he hit a 3 at the buzzer to win Portland’s first-round series against Oklahoma City, punctuating the shot by waving at the Thunder. Which shot was greater? That’s a debate that figures to go on for decades, but the OG version probably should get the nod.

While the OKC shot capped a 50-point game for Lillard, it did not have the dire stakes as the one five years earlier. The Blazers, after all, led the Thunder 3-1 in the series, and the game was tied when Lillard made the shot; the teams would have gone to OT if he missed.

Against the Rockets, the Blazers were losing the game, and were in a precarious spot, leading the series 3-2, but knowing they would have to fly to Houston that night if they lost and have to play a Game 7. Road teams rarely win in a Game 7 (more on that later).

The series win against the Rockets ended a 13-year streak of the Blazers not winning a playoff series, the longest such stretch in franchise history by seven years (the drought included five straight years in which they did not make the playoffs).

The Blazers badly needed to win a series, to prove to their fans and themselves that just making the playoffs wasn’t enough for a franchise trying to build into a contender.

July 4, 2015 – LaMarcus Aldridge leaves for San Antonio

In the history of the Trail Blazers, fans have endured franchise players leaving via trades (Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Rasheed Wallace), but what happened in 2015 was something they’d never gone through: the team’s star player, a four-time All-Star, was choosing to leave for another team as a free agent.

Aldridge not only left for the Spurs, he signed for less money than he would have been able to with Portland. He did so after nine years with the Blazers, who drafted him at No. 2 in 2006, and as the second-leading scorer in franchise history.

Aldridge had gone through quite a ride in Portland, at times seeming a secondary figure behind Brandon Roy and Greg Oden, then becoming the franchise player.

In his final two seasons in Portland, he was part of a powerhouse starting five with Lillard, Wesley Matthews, Nicolas Batum and Robin Lopez, one that seemed to have championship potential. But he still walked away.

In truth, that starting unit had already been broken up, with Batum traded to Charlotte the week before, and Matthews recovering from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon and soon to sign with Dallas as a free agent. But Olshey had gathered players such as Al-Farouq Aminu, Mason Plumlee, Noah Vonleh and Gerald Henderson, who might have been able to play with Aldridge and Lillard. But it was not to be.

Aldridge said the right things about Portland, such as: “I have a lot of history there, I’ve loved those fans all nine years.” But fans also remembered Aldridge saying the previous year that he would re-sign with Portland and wanted to be the best Blazer ever.

To this day, some fans still boo Aldridge when the Spurs play in Portland, although not as loudly as they did during his first few returns. There’s been talk about Aldridge returning to the Blazers, and maybe that’s what it would take the heal the rift between fans and the player who had such a big hand in keeping their team relevant.

Whatever happens, Aldridge’s departure sent the Blazers in a different direction.

April 24, 2016 – A dramatic turn against Clippers

In their first season after Aldridge left, expectations for the Blazers were not great, and Portland seemed to confirm that they were lottery-bound when they were 11-20 on Christmas Day. But they rallied big-time, winning 11 of 12 games starting Jan. 23 to earn the No. 5 playoff seed and a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers won Games 1 and 2 in Los Angeles by 20 and 21 points before the Blazers took Game 3 back in Portland. Game 4 was a back-and-forth affair until the third quarter, when everything changed, not just in the game, but the series. First Clippers point guard Chris Paul fractured his right hand trying to swipe the ball from Gerald Henderson. Later in the quarter, Clippers forward Blake Griffin re-aggravated the left quad injury that caused him to miss much of the second half of the regular season.

The Blazers had a 66-64 at the end of the third quarter, then took full advantage of the Clippers losing their top two players and won 98-84 to tie the series. Paul and Griffin did not return in the series, and the Blazers won Games 5 and 6 to take a first-round series in a season when so little was expected of them.

In the afterglow of the series win, the Blazers opened their checkbooks to reward players, giving extensions to Maurice Harkless (four years, $40 million) and Meyers Leonard (four years, $41 million) and matching the four-year, $75 million offer sheeting Allen Crabbe signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Although Crabbe was traded (to those same Nets) a year later, the contracts committed the Blazers to much of the core roster for the next three seasons.

May 12, 2019 – The biggest win in years

The Blazers’ biggest win in years came on a day when Lillard could only muster 13 points and shot 3 for 18 from the field as the Denver Nuggets aggressively blitzed him. Still, the Blazers won Game 7 of their second-round series 100-96, doing so in Denver to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

The game turned into the signature performance for CJ McCollum, who scored 37 points, including two clutch pull-up jumpers in the final 2 minutes after Denver had cut Portland’s lead to one.

This, finally, was the win that paid off the years of patience following the 2016 series win over the Clippers, which was followed by Portland being swept in the first round two years in a row, including a shocking 2018 sweep by New Orleans after the Blazers had earned the No. 3 seed.

The Blazers seemed dead in the water in the series against the second-seeded Nuggets after they suffered a 26-point loss in Game 5, the eighth-worst playoff loss by margin in franchise history, to fall behind 3-2. They bounced back with a home win in Game 6, but still faced the long odds of a Game 7 on the road. At the time, only 28 of the 133 Game 7s in NBA history had been won by the road team, with Portland losing both the Games 7s they had played on the road.

The Blazers defied those odds to get as close to the NBA Finals as they’ve been in two decades.

“This is arguably the biggest win we’ve had in the franchise in the long time, and to be a part of it, to do it the way we did, I’m thrilled,” coach Terry Stotts said. “I’m really happy for our guys.”

The Blazers have tried to build on the playoff success with an aggressive off-season that saw GM Neil Olshey trade standbys Evan Turner, Leonard and Harkless, and allow Al-Farouq Aminu to depart as a free agent. So far this season, the moves have not produced what the Blazers hoped as injuries to starters Rodney Hood and Zach Collins have changed the equation mightily, and the Blazers will end the decade with a losing record for the season.

What happens after that is a question for the 2020s.

