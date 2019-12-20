The U.K. Has Changed Its Entrepreneur Visa Scheme At A Crucial Time. Will The New Regime Attract Or Repel Talent?

Sohan Sidhu

Over the past ten years or so, I’ve spoken to dozens of entrepreneurs from all corners of the globe who have chosen to base themselves in the United Kingdom – many of them working in the all-important – or at least widely feted – tech sector.

But times are changing. The dust has yet to settle, but last week’s general election has made it crystal clear that the U.K. will be leaving the European Union in January 2020. And behind the “get Brexit done” sloganeering of the ruling Conservative party, significant questions have yet to be answered about Britain’s trading relationship with the rest of the world.

And one of those questions relates directly to whether or not the U.K. will continue to be a welcoming and attractive place for overseas entrepreneurs.

A Live Issue

This is a live question for at least two reasons. In the spring of 2019, the government scrapped the existing Entrepreneurs Visa system, replacing it with a new Innovator Visa. In other words, there is a new regime in place at a crucial time and one that is still, essentially, being tested. As things stand, entrepreneurs from the European Union don’t need to apply for a visa – they can simply take advantage of the E.U.’s Freedom of Movement laws. However, if the government’s direction of travel remains constant, sometime between 2021 and 2022, Europeans will become subject to the same visa law as everyone else, if and when they seek to establish a U.K. presence.

Now proponents of Brexit might say this is only fair, arguing that in the brave new world, Britain will attract “the brightest and the best” from all over the planet, not just the European Union. But here’s the thing. European entrepreneurs who have come to London and other towns and cities have brought immeasurable benefits to the U.K. economy. It remains to be seen whether they will continue to come if they have to go through a visa application process. After all, they can also go to, say, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam or Barcelona. Equally, it is by no means certain that the new regime will appeal to entrepreneurs from elsewhere in the world.

Easy To Navigate?

Thus, if Britain is to continue to be attractive, any visa process should be as easy to navigate and as possible – and it shouldn’t raise too many hurdles.

So how is that going exactly?

Sohan Sidhu is an immigration lawyer working for solicitors firm Ellisons He works with a range of clients, including businesses seeking visas for their hires, high net worth individuals who want to live and invest in Britain and Entrepreneurs. And in his view, there are some major question marks hanging over the Innovator Visa scheme.

On the face of it, the new system looks relatively benign. Rather than having to demonstrate that they have at least £200,000 to invest in a British venture (as was the case under the previous system), entrepreneurs must have a minimum of just £50,000. In that sense, the bar has been lowered, making it easier for people with bright ideas but not necessarily a lot of capital to come to Britain.

But Sidhu argues that securing a visa has become more difficult for other reasons. “When you applied for an Entrepreneur Visa, you needed to provide a profile of yourself and a business plan that envisaged employing at least two settled people And the decision to grant a visa was made by immigration staff,” he says. “The Innovator Visa involves a two-stage process. An applicant first has to be endorsed by industry experts before an application is made.”

That sounds logical enough. Immigration officials weren’t experts in business. The new endorsement bodies are industry-specific and made up of people who really know their sector. Arguably this is a better system, putting decisions about the viability of a business plan and an entrepreneur’s credibility in the hands of people who are properly equipped to make informed judgements. In practice, however, Sidhu argues those sitting on endorsement bodies may be turning away perfectly viable business plans.

And he cites the impact of the new regime to date. “To the best of my knowledge, only a handful of Innovator Visas have been issued,” he says. It’s a view backed up by a recent report on the visa/immigration news site Workpermit.com, which suggested that successful applications had struggled to reach double figures.

That may be because there was a spike in applications under the old system. Or it may be that the two-stage Innovator Visa scheme is a deterrent. “It prompts me to question whether Britain really is open for business,” says Sidhu.

And looking ahead – unless the government relents – once Freedom of Movement falls away, European Union entrepreneurs will fall into the same system. Arguably, many will simply look elsewhere. So potentially there is a double whammy. Fewer entrepreneurs coming in both from Europe and the rest of the world. None of this bodes well for the concept of an “open to the world, global Britain” that was supposed to emerge in the post-Brexit period.

