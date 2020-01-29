Home Technology The U.S. Is The World’s Most Expensive Nation For Childbirth [Infographic]
The U.S. Is The World’s Most Expensive Nation For Childbirth [Infographic]

written by Forbes January 29, 2020
The Guardian that their hospital charged them $877,000 when they had premature triplets. Luckily, their insurance paid most of the bill but they still had to fork over $51,000. Estimates of the average cost of childbirth in the U.S. vary widely from source to source and advocacy group Childbirth Connection claims hospitals charge just over $32,000 for a standard delivery and more than $51,000 for a caesarean section. Even though insurance providers typically cover most of that, new families are usually left with a bill that can add up to thousands of dollars.

The International Federation of Health Plans carried out a separate international comparison of childbirth costs and even though their total for the U.S. is significantly lower, it is still far higher than in other countries. The following infographic visualizes their findings and it shows that a standard delivery in the U.S. cost $11,200 in 2017 while a c-section had an average bill of $15,000. By comparison, costs for a standard and c-section birth in the Netherlands only average $3,600 and $5,300 respectively with insurance typically covering everything.

On top of those bills, the U.S. is one of the most dangerous developed nations on the planet for childbirth with around 700 mothers dying every year while the infant mortality rate is also higher than other developed countries. Even when things go well, and families are landed with a hefty bill, mothers and fathers are not covered by any national paid leave policy. Even though several states have moved to introduce measures guaranteeing some form of paid family leave policy, the harsh reality today is that one in four U.S. women return to work just two weeks after childbirth.

Average hospital admission cost for a c-section/standard delivery in 2017.

Average hospital admission cost for a c-section/standard delivery in 2017.

Source

