The UN Calls For More Decisive Steps Towards Gender Equality By 2030

March 8 marks International Women’s Day. It is a day when women receive flowers, chocolates and cards. However, in 2020, women deserve more than that. Women deserve equality at last. Indeed, the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, focuses on strengthening the steps towards achieving gender equality.

As the UN stresses, “Today, not a single country can claim to have achieved gender equality. Multiple obstacles remain unchanged in law and in culture. Women and girls continue to be undervalued; they work more and earn less and have fewer choices; and experience multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces.” Despite international and domestic laws, policies, pledges and commitments, Sustainable Development Goal 5, calling for gender equality and empowerment for all women and girls, continues to be far away from the goal.

Bangladeshi activists hold placards during a protest ahead of International Women’s Day, in Dhaka, … [+] Bangladesh, on March 6, 2020. (Photo credit: Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

We have yet to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls everywhere. We have yet to protect women against all forms of violence in the public and private spheres, including domestic violence, rape and sexual abuse, trafficking and other types of exploitation. We have yet to eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM). We have yet to recognize and value women’s unpaid care and domestic work. We have yet to ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life. The list goes on.

On paper, we have another ten years until the deadline to reach Sustainable Development Goal 5. However, considering that the above pledges are not fulfilled in 2020, could we still hold on to the hope that the next ten years will change that? Unfortunately, despite the increased activism by women all over the world, little will be achieved if men are not on board. Men need to be fully engaged and committed to these pledges as they are the main source of the challenges that women and girls face. Indeed, the UN provides some stark statistics to that. 1 in 3 women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, most frequently at the hands of an intimate partner. 1 in 2 women killed worldwide in 2017 were killed by their partners or family. Almost 750 million women and girls, worldwide, were married before their 18th birthday. 200 million women and girls, worldwide, have undergone FGM.

Men are the main perpetrator of violence against all women and girls. Men are the main perpetrator of child, early and forced marriages. This is something that men need to take responsibility for. Men need to understand that hitting their wife does not make them a “man” or more “masculine.” Men need to understand that a forced wife is not a wife, she is an enslaved and abused woman. Men need to understand that a child marriage is a child abuse. International actors and states can do only so much if men do not face these truths. Put simply – men must take responsibility for their own actions.

However, as the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Ahmed Shaheed, recently emphasized in his new report, some of the practices that hold women back, and which contribute significantly to the gender-based violence they suffer including “FGM, marital rape, early and forced marriage”, are often informed by “religious ethos.” Religion or belief continues to be used to justify violence against women and girls. Because of its prevalence, the UN Special Rapporteur has called upon states to ensure that “traditional, historical, religious or cultural attitudes must not be used to justify violation of human rights.” This is a task not just for states but also for religious and belief leaders who must engage in educating others that such harmful traditional practices do not have place in the 21st century. In pursuance of this goal, later this year, the UK will be introducing a global declaration for religious and faith leaders to take a clear stance against sexual violence in conflict and against narratives abusing religion or belief to justify violence against women and girls.

There is a lot that needs to happen over the next ten years to achieve gender equality and empowerment for all women and girls. States must take their duty to protect women and girls from violence more seriously. Religious leaders must engage others and counter the narratives that accommodate such violence against women and girls. Last, but not least, men must understand the role that they play in perpetrating violence against women and girls. We have just ten years to reach the goal and to ensure that it becomes truly sustainable for generations to come.

